Inox India Ltd Half Yearly Results

1,079.9
(-0.94%)
Jan 8, 2025|01:49:57 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

602.97

567.2

566.14

479.1

486.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

602.97

567.2

566.14

479.1

486.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

18.81

15.92

15.39

12.34

7.84

Total Income

621.78

583.12

581.53

491.45

494.64

Total Expenditure

468.86

447.28

435.79

386.79

374.76

PBIDT

152.92

135.85

145.74

104.66

119.88

Interest

4.87

3.83

1.84

2.65

1.03

PBDT

148.05

132.02

143.9

102.01

118.85

Depreciation

11.52

10.42

7.72

7.11

6.81

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

31.15

30.28

30.95

23.3

28.18

Deferred Tax

3.24

-1.34

1.88

0.28

0.44

Reported Profit After Tax

102.13

92.66

103.34

71.32

83.42

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

102.13

92.66

103.34

71.32

83.42

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

102.13

92.66

103.34

71.32

83.42

EPS (Unit Curr.)

11.25

10.21

11.39

7.86

9.19

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

18.15

18.15

18.15

18.15

18.15

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

25.36

23.95

25.74

21.84

24.62

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

16.93

16.33

18.25

14.88

17.13

Inox India: Related NEWS

Inox India secures order to build a mini LNG terminal

Inox India secures order to build a mini LNG terminal

11 Nov 2024|12:56 PM

INOXCVA stated that it will offer ten 1,500-cubic-meter vacuum-insulated cryogenic storage tanks and a regasification system.

Read More

