Inox India Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
602.97
567.2
566.14
479.1
486.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
602.97
567.2
566.14
479.1
486.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
18.81
15.92
15.39
12.34
7.84
Total Income
621.78
583.12
581.53
491.45
494.64
Total Expenditure
468.86
447.28
435.79
386.79
374.76
PBIDT
152.92
135.85
145.74
104.66
119.88
Interest
4.87
3.83
1.84
2.65
1.03
PBDT
148.05
132.02
143.9
102.01
118.85
Depreciation
11.52
10.42
7.72
7.11
6.81
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
31.15
30.28
30.95
23.3
28.18
Deferred Tax
3.24
-1.34
1.88
0.28
0.44
Reported Profit After Tax
102.13
92.66
103.34
71.32
83.42
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
102.13
92.66
103.34
71.32
83.42
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
102.13
92.66
103.34
71.32
83.42
EPS (Unit Curr.)
11.25
10.21
11.39
7.86
9.19
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
18.15
18.15
18.15
18.15
18.15
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
25.36
23.95
25.74
21.84
24.62
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
16.93
16.33
18.25
14.88
17.13
