Inox India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.15
18.15
18.15
9.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
657.75
567.27
515.61
398.75
Net Worth
675.9
585.42
533.76
407.83
Minority Interest
Debt
13.22
5.99
43.38
60.37
Deferred Tax Liability Net
13.82
10.75
7.26
9.06
Total Liabilities
702.94
602.16
584.4
477.26
Fixed Assets
255.95
161.04
131.87
101.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
291.11
293.35
356.14
69.48
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6
2.84
0
4
Networking Capital
142.52
90.16
88.35
102.56
Inventories
428.7
407.28
318.13
145.71
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
158.9
129.85
77.77
111.66
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
77.5
107.39
28.49
92.22
Sundry Creditors
-94.44
-61.98
-39.77
-18.04
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-428.14
-492.38
-296.27
-228.99
Cash
7.36
54.78
8.04
200.2
Total Assets
702.94
602.17
584.4
477.25
INOXCVA stated that it will offer ten 1,500-cubic-meter vacuum-insulated cryogenic storage tanks and a regasification system.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.