Inox India Ltd Balance Sheet

1,080
(-1.09%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:54 PM

FINANCIALS

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.15

18.15

18.15

9.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

657.75

567.27

515.61

398.75

Net Worth

675.9

585.42

533.76

407.83

Minority Interest

Debt

13.22

5.99

43.38

60.37

Deferred Tax Liability Net

13.82

10.75

7.26

9.06

Total Liabilities

702.94

602.16

584.4

477.26

Fixed Assets

255.95

161.04

131.87

101.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

291.11

293.35

356.14

69.48

Deferred Tax Asset Net

6

2.84

0

4

Networking Capital

142.52

90.16

88.35

102.56

Inventories

428.7

407.28

318.13

145.71

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

158.9

129.85

77.77

111.66

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

77.5

107.39

28.49

92.22

Sundry Creditors

-94.44

-61.98

-39.77

-18.04

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-428.14

-492.38

-296.27

-228.99

Cash

7.36

54.78

8.04

200.2

Total Assets

702.94

602.17

584.4

477.25

Inox India : related Articles

Inox India secures order to build a mini LNG terminal

11 Nov 2024|12:56 PM

INOXCVA stated that it will offer ten 1,500-cubic-meter vacuum-insulated cryogenic storage tanks and a regasification system.

Read More

