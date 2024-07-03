Inox India Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
306.56
296.41
276.5
290.44
257.65
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
306.56
296.41
276.5
290.44
257.65
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13.44
5.37
11.2
4.73
6.92
Total Income
320
301.78
287.7
295.17
264.57
Total Expenditure
242.66
226.21
223.28
223.75
198.83
PBIDT
77.35
75.57
64.42
71.43
65.74
Interest
2.83
2.04
1.53
2.29
1.21
PBDT
74.52
73.53
62.89
69.13
64.52
Depreciation
5.92
5.61
5.17
5.24
4.08
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
14.3
16.85
13.54
16.75
12.27
Deferred Tax
4.8
-1.56
0.1
-1.45
1.92
Reported Profit After Tax
49.49
52.64
44.08
48.59
46.25
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
49.49
52.64
44.08
48.59
46.25
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
49.49
52.64
44.08
48.59
46.25
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.45
5.8
4.86
5.35
5.1
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
18.15
18.15
18.15
18.15
18.15
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
25.23
25.49
23.29
24.59
25.51
PBDTM(%)
24.3
24.8
22.74
23.8
25.04
PATM(%)
16.14
17.75
15.94
16.72
17.95
INOXCVA stated that it will offer ten 1,500-cubic-meter vacuum-insulated cryogenic storage tanks and a regasification system.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.