INOX India Secures Major Global Orders Worth ₹190 Crore

INOX India Ltd said that it had won multiple new orders in January and February 2025 worth ₹190 crore. The company’s order book for FY25 now totals ₹1,359 crore, including these new contracts. The new orders also include a substantial contract from a European university for the procurement of advanced transfer lines to safely control the supply and transfer of cryogenic fluids.

Also, INOX India had bagged an order from an Australian customer for International Maritime Organisation (IMO) certified containers. These containers are used for storing and transporting gases like Oxygen, Nitrogen, and Carbon Dioxide safely.

The rest of the orders in the ₹190 crore contract includes contracts for the supply of different cryogenic equipment such as horizontal and vertical Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) storage tanks, industrial gas storage tanks, and vaporisers.

INOX India added these orders will be carried out for customers in the United States, Europe, and India, strengthening its international footprint in cryogenic technology. With a strong order pipeline and a growing customer base spanning multiple continents, INOX India is all set to enhance its position as a leading player in global cryogenic solutions market.

INOX India has made these strategic contracts valid in 18 units, which, according to Deepak Acharya, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, is a testament for the trust that the customers have reposed in the cutting-edge cryogenic solutions offered by the company. Akash Acharya also added that INOX India continues to build upon the firm foundation of high-quality and reliable cryogenic equipment that it has and that the increasing demand for clean energy and industrial gas infrastructure is going to augment that need.

This is a high level global technology solution provider for cryogenic applications and one of the largest manufacturers of Cryogenic Storage, Regasification & Distribution Systems for LNG, industrial gases and scientific applications.

The company provides critical components to the clean energy and industrial gas industries with its capabilities in design engineering, manufacturing, supplying and commissioning turnkey cryogenic systems.