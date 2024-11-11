|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting held on 8th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|INOX India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting- Financial Results. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 May 2024
|5 May 2024
|INOX India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 13th May 24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|INOX India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting- Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)
INOXCVA stated that it will offer ten 1,500-cubic-meter vacuum-insulated cryogenic storage tanks and a regasification system.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.