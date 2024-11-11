iifl-logo-icon 1
Inox India Ltd Board Meeting

Inox India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting held on 8th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
INOX India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting- Financial Results. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)
Board Meeting13 May 20245 May 2024
INOX India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 13th May 24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
INOX India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting- Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)

Inox India secures order to build a mini LNG terminal

11 Nov 2024|12:56 PM

INOXCVA stated that it will offer ten 1,500-cubic-meter vacuum-insulated cryogenic storage tanks and a regasification system.

