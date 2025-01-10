To

The Members of

INOX India Limited

(Formerly, INOX India Private Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of INOX India Limited (Formerly, INOX India Private Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and total comprehensive income (comprising of profit and other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report:

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed key audit matter Revenue from Contracts recognized over time: Our audit procedure includes the following: Refer note 2.4 and 26 to the standalone financial statements. The Company generates its significant revenue and profit from long- term customer specific contracts where performance obligations are satisfied over time. We obtained an understanding of the process followed by the Company in determination of the cost estimates and contract revenues. Further, we have performed appropriate audit procedures including following: Revenue recognition involves determination of percentage completion of the project and contract margin to be recognised on the project, which are dependent on the actual cost incurred and total budgeted cost, which is cost incurred to date and estimation of future cost to complete the contract. (a) Assessed and tested the design and operating effectiveness of key controls around estimation of contract costs and revenue recognition. (b) Tested on sample basis estimate cost incurred during the year end March 31, 2024, with supporting documents. This estimation involves exercise of significant judgement by the management in making cost forecasts considering future activities to be carried out in the project, and the related assumptions. (c) Verified on a sample basis the revenue with the underlying contract and other relevant terms and conditions as considered appropriate. (d) We have also verified the reasonableness of managements judgement and assumptions using past trends and comparing the estimated costs to the actual costs incurred. This has been considered as a key audit matter given the significant management judgements involved and complexities in determining future costs to complete and the resulting contract margin. (e) Recomputed the percentage of completion based on the budgeted cost and the total actual cost incurred and the revenue recognized. (f) We Evaluated the adequacy of the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements. Conclusion Based on the above procedures, we did not note any significant exceptions in the estimates and judgements applied by the Management in revenue recognition including those relating to presentation and disclosures as required by Ind AS 115.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Chairmans Message, Management Discussion and Analysis, Business Responsibility and sustainability Report and Report on Corporate Governance but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act;

e. on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on April 1, 2024 till May 3, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f. with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B";

g. According to the information given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors is in accordance with the provisions of section 197(16).

h. with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – Refer Note 46 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were material foreseeable losses as at March 31, 2024;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. As stated in Note 16(c) to the standalone financial statements, the final dividend proposed in the preceding year and the interim dividend, declared and paid by the company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Companies Act 2013.

vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recoding audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated through the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. Section 128(5) of the Act requires books of account to be preserved for a minimum period of 8 years and hence the Company would need to retain audit trail for minimum period of 8 years. This would be relevant from the 2nd year i.e. FY 2024-2025.

ANNEXURE -A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Report of even date to the members of INOX India Limited (Formerly, INOX India Private Limited)) i. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment including Right of use assets.

The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) There is a regular programme of physical verification of all Property, Plant and Equipment which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In our opinion and as per the information given by the Management, the discrepancies reported on such verification were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(c) Based on our examination of the lease agreement for land on which building is constructed, registered sale deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of all other immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee and in case of self-constructed building), disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or is pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and the rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The inventory (excluding inventory lying with third parties and material in transit) has been physically verified by the management during the year and in our opinion, frequency of verification is reasonable and the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. On the basis of our examination of the records of inventory, we are of the opinion that the discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and book records were less than 10% in aggregate for each class of inventories and have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion the quarterly statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has granted unsecured loans to a subsidiary during the year. The Company has not made any investments and has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, unsecured, to firms or limited liability partnerships during the year. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year.

(a) A. Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans to subsidiaries is as listed below clause B.

B. Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee or provided security to any party other than subsidiaries.

Particulars ( J in Lakhs) Guarantees Security Loans Advances in the nature of loans Aggregate amount during the year: Subsidiary* - - 157.36 - Joint Ventures - - - - Associates - - - - Others - - - - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date: Subsidiary - - - - Joint Ventures - - - - Associates - - - - Others - - - -

* Loan granted to INOXCVA Europe B.V. during the year amounting to Euro 1.75 Lakhs, equivalent to H 157.36 Lakhs which was repaid during the year.

(b) In our opinion, the terms and conditions of the grant of loan during the year are prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of the loan granted to a subsidiaries, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated for the loan granted and the repayment of principal amount of loan and interest is regular.

(d) There is no overdue amount remaining outstanding related to the principal amount of loan as at the balance sheet date.

(e) There is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year and therefore, the reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of the loans granted and investments made. The Company has not provided any guaranty or security.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are considered to be deemed deposits during the year, hence directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder are not applicable to the Company. According to information and explanations provided to us, no order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the records maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has been regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax, provident fund, goods and service tax, cess and other statutory dues were in arrears, as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024, on account of disputes except the following:

Name of the statute Nature of the disputed dues J in Lakh Period to which the amount relates Forum where disputes are pending Finance Act, 1994 Service tax 269.34 December 2005 to CESTAT, Ahmedabad September, 2014 Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 12.03 January 2016 to June 2017 CESTAT, Ahmedabad Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax deducted at source including late payment interest 12.03 Financial Year 2017-18 (Assessment Year 2018-19) CIT Appeal, Ahmedabad

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowing or in the payment of interest to any lender during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and therefore, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the records of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person and therefore, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year and therefore, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) During the year, the Company made an initial public offer of equity shares to the public through an offer for sale by existing shareholders which has not resulted in cash inflows into the Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and therefore, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management of the Company. .

(b) No report has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there have been no whistleblower complaints received by the company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

xv. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions specified under section 192 of the Act with directors, or persons connected with directors and therefore, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(a), 3(xvi)(b), 3(xvi)(c) & 3(xvi)(d) is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly clause 3(xviii) is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect to "other than ongoing projects", there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to the Funds specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) In respect of ongoing projects, the Company has transferred unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount to a Special account in compliance of with provisions of sub section (6) of section 135 of the said Act.

xxi. According to the information and explanations given to us, Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (CARO) is not applicable to entities included in consolidated financial statements and therefore, reporting under clause (3)(xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For K C Mehta & Co LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.106237W/W100829 Neela R. Shah Partner Membership No.: 045027 UDIN: 24045027BKCXHP5686 Place: Sydney, Australia Date: May 13, 2024

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Report of even date to the members of INOX India Limited (Formerly, INOX India Private Limited))

Report on Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act.

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of INOX India Limited (Formerly, INOX India Private Limited) ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statement and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024 based on the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.