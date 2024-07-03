Inox India Ltd Summary

Inox India Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company with the name Baroda Oxygen Limited at Gujarat, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated December 21, 1976, issued by the RoC and received a Certificate of Commencement of Business from the RoC on April 18, 1979. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed from Baroda Oxygen Limited to INOX India Limited, issued by the RoC, on March 23, 1987. Further, the name changed from INOX India Limited to INOX India Private Limited, on conversion to a Private Limited Company dated May 22, 2015. The name of Company was subsequently changed to INOX India Limited, upon re-conversion into a Public Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 14, 2022 was issued by the RoC. Inox India are a prominent manufacturer of cryogenic equipment and were one of the leading cryogenic tank manufacturers in the world. They have over 30 years of experience offering solutions across design, engineering, manufacturing and installation of equipmentand systems for cryogenic conditions, which are used in diverse industries such as industrial gases, LNG, green hydrogen, energy, steel, medical and healthcare, chemicals and fertilizers, aviation and aerospace and construction. In addition, the Company manufacture a range of cryogenic equipment utilised in global scientific research projects.Inox India has three manufacturing facilities located at (i) Kalol in Gujarat, (ii) the Kandla Special Economic Zone in Gujarat and (iii) Silvassa in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The business is comprised of three divisions: Industrial Gas, LNG and Cryo Scientific. The Industrial Gas division manufactures, supplies and installs cryogenic tanks and systems for storage, transportation and distribution of industrial gases like such as green hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, argon, carbon dioxide (CO2), hydrogen and provides after-sales services. LNG division manufactures, supplies and installs standard and engineered equipment for LNG storage, distribution and transportation as well as small-scale LNG infrastructure solutions suitable for industrial, marine and automotive applications; and Cryo Scientific s division provides equipment for technology intensive applications and turnkey solutions for scientific and industrial research involving cryogenic distribution.Inox India was the first Indian company to manufacture hydrogen transport tank, which designed jointly with the Indian Space Research Organisation. It shipped a 238kl liquid hydrogen storage tank for a liquid hydrogen plant in South Korea. It recently produced & shipped four 311kl liquid hydrogen storage tanks in South Korea for the construction of three liquid hydrogen plants. In 1993, the Company introduced project for manufacturing of cryogenic tanks. It acquired gas cylinder unit at Silvassa after merging Refron Cylinders Limited with the Company in 2007. It set up Air Separation Unit in Bokaro Steel Plant in India; and thereafter, it opened a new facility at Kandla Special Economic Zone, in Gujarat. In 2015, it manufactured and supplied LNG fuel gas tanks to a marine gas engineering company for its project in Germany. The Company later, commissioned CNG cascade filling facility in Nagpur, Maharashtra, installed 750 cubic meter LNG double walled vacuum insulated cargo tanks for a company in Norway and commissioned LNG dispensing station in Dahej, Gujarat during 2019-20. In 2021, it designed and manufactured semi trailer tank with running gear and pump.The Company propose Offer for Sale upto 22,110,955 Equity Shares.