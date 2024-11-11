|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|13 Jun 2024
|15 May 2024
|AGM 13/06/2024 Newspaper Publication for information regarding 47th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/05/2024) Notice of 47th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, 13th June, 2024 at 12.00 pm (IST) through VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.05.2024) Proceeding of 47th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 13th June, 2024 at 12.00 noon through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.06.2024) Scrutinizers Report and Voting Results for Resolutions passed at 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on Thursday, 13th June, 2024 at 12.00 noon through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.06.2024)
INOXCVA stated that it will offer ten 1,500-cubic-meter vacuum-insulated cryogenic storage tanks and a regasification system.Read More
