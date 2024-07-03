iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd Share Price

47.5
(1.71%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:04:49 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open47.6
  • Day's High47.5
  • 52 Wk High55.65
  • Prev. Close46.7
  • Day's Low47.5
  • 52 Wk Low 21.5
  • Turnover (lac)4.52
  • P/E41.52
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value8.4
  • EPS1.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)634.39
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

47.6

Prev. Close

46.7

Turnover(Lac.)

4.52

Day's High

47.5

Day's Low

47.5

52 Week's High

55.65

52 Week's Low

21.5

Book Value

8.4

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

634.39

P/E

41.52

EPS

1.12

Divi. Yield

0

Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd Corporate Action

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Jul, 2024

arrow

Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:27 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.57%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 38.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

66.73

31.76

31.76

31.76

Preference Capital

7.67

6.67

6.67

6.67

Reserves

35.99

-2.02

-7.14

-3.5

Net Worth

110.39

36.41

31.29

34.93

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

135.8

130.83

122.42

120.96

yoy growth (%)

3.79

6.86

1.2

13.29

Raw materials

-77.76

-65.92

-66.9

-65.44

As % of sales

57.26

50.38

54.64

54.1

Employee costs

-15.41

-15.27

-13.07

-13.02

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.43

5.37

-4.04

-3.58

Depreciation

-7.67

-8.96

-10.86

-12.04

Tax paid

0

10.34

1.47

1.45

Working capital

2.52

-8.97

-6.93

-1.11

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.79

6.86

1.2

13.29

Op profit growth

-31.26

60.27

-23.32

-7.1

EBIT growth

-48.22

1,456.35

-83.49

9.58

Net profit growth

-83.69

-920.17

20.37

-119.41

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,102.35

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.3

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.45

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,070.05

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,378.35

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & MD

Shailesh Desai

E D & Wholetime Director

Hemal Rohitkumar Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pathik C Shah

Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)

Mittal K Patel

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Vandana Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shalin Sudhakarbhai Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd

Summary

Shree Rama Multi-Tech Limited (SRMTL) was formed as a Partnership Firm in the name of Shree Rama Packaging Ltd in the year 1986 and was subsequently incorporated as a Public Limited Company in December, 1993. The company has been promoted by two technocrats, Vikram Patel and Sharad Patel, who have a diverse experience in the packaging industry. The company manufacture, process, purchase, sell, import, export and otherwise deal in laminated web material, lamitubes, flexible tubes and all types of films, multi-layer films, sheets, containers, bags, pouches and articles made by using such web material, films or sheets. The company is also an integrated packaging solutions provider to the fast moving consumer goods industry with focus on Plastic Laminated Tubes, labels/stickers and speciality packaging & plastic products.SRMTL is the second largest company in India in Plastic Laminated Tubes and its technological capability enables it to offer the entire range of products including labels and stickers. The company also has technical co-operation Agreement with AISA, Switzerland for tube making technology, Taiyo Kikai, Japan for printing technology, Fujimori Kogyo, Japan for laminate web technology and Barrier Films corporation for multi-layer film technology.The company came out with a public issue of 80,55,750 equity shares and offer for sale by existing members of 55,92,000 equity shares at a price of Rs 120/- per share in Feb. 2000. The offer was made to part finance the proje
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd share price today?

The Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹47.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd is ₹634.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd is 41.52 and 5.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd is ₹21.5 and ₹55.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd?

Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.39%, 3 Years at 39.45%, 1 Year at 54.64%, 6 Month at 67.26%, 3 Month at 73.09% and 1 Month at -6.54%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.57 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 38.43 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.