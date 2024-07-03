Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPackaging
Open₹47.6
Prev. Close₹46.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.52
Day's High₹47.5
Day's Low₹47.5
52 Week's High₹55.65
52 Week's Low₹21.5
Book Value₹8.4
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)634.39
P/E41.52
EPS1.12
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
66.73
31.76
31.76
31.76
Preference Capital
7.67
6.67
6.67
6.67
Reserves
35.99
-2.02
-7.14
-3.5
Net Worth
110.39
36.41
31.29
34.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
135.8
130.83
122.42
120.96
yoy growth (%)
3.79
6.86
1.2
13.29
Raw materials
-77.76
-65.92
-66.9
-65.44
As % of sales
57.26
50.38
54.64
54.1
Employee costs
-15.41
-15.27
-13.07
-13.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.43
5.37
-4.04
-3.58
Depreciation
-7.67
-8.96
-10.86
-12.04
Tax paid
0
10.34
1.47
1.45
Working capital
2.52
-8.97
-6.93
-1.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.79
6.86
1.2
13.29
Op profit growth
-31.26
60.27
-23.32
-7.1
EBIT growth
-48.22
1,456.35
-83.49
9.58
Net profit growth
-83.69
-920.17
20.37
-119.41
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,102.35
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.3
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.45
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,070.05
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,378.35
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & MD
Shailesh Desai
E D & Wholetime Director
Hemal Rohitkumar Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pathik C Shah
Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)
Mittal K Patel
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Vandana Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shalin Sudhakarbhai Patel
Reports by Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd
Summary
Shree Rama Multi-Tech Limited (SRMTL) was formed as a Partnership Firm in the name of Shree Rama Packaging Ltd in the year 1986 and was subsequently incorporated as a Public Limited Company in December, 1993. The company has been promoted by two technocrats, Vikram Patel and Sharad Patel, who have a diverse experience in the packaging industry. The company manufacture, process, purchase, sell, import, export and otherwise deal in laminated web material, lamitubes, flexible tubes and all types of films, multi-layer films, sheets, containers, bags, pouches and articles made by using such web material, films or sheets. The company is also an integrated packaging solutions provider to the fast moving consumer goods industry with focus on Plastic Laminated Tubes, labels/stickers and speciality packaging & plastic products.SRMTL is the second largest company in India in Plastic Laminated Tubes and its technological capability enables it to offer the entire range of products including labels and stickers. The company also has technical co-operation Agreement with AISA, Switzerland for tube making technology, Taiyo Kikai, Japan for printing technology, Fujimori Kogyo, Japan for laminate web technology and Barrier Films corporation for multi-layer film technology.The company came out with a public issue of 80,55,750 equity shares and offer for sale by existing members of 55,92,000 equity shares at a price of Rs 120/- per share in Feb. 2000. The offer was made to part finance the proje
Read More
The Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹47.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd is ₹634.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd is 41.52 and 5.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd is ₹21.5 and ₹55.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.39%, 3 Years at 39.45%, 1 Year at 54.64%, 6 Month at 67.26%, 3 Month at 73.09% and 1 Month at -6.54%.
