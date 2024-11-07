Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 25 Oct 2024

SHREE RAMA MULTI-TECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Reg. 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Reg. 2015 that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 7th November 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 as per Reg. 33 of SEBI (LODR) Reg 2015. Further in continuation to the intimation letter dated 26th September 2024 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall continue to remain closed for the insiders of the Company till Saturday 9th November 2024 as per the Companys Code of Conduct for prohibition of insider trading. We request you to take the above on your record. In continuation to our letter dated 25th October, 2024, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on 7th November, 2024 has approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024, as reviewed by Audit Committee, along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditor for that period and Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Statement of Cash Flows for the half year ended on 30th September, 2024pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. We request to take the above on your record. Submission of Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter ended on 30/09/2024 as per attached file (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 15 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

We hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on 15th October, 2024 has approved the Investment in form CAPEX towards Capacity expansion by purchase of Tubing Machines of latest technology to manufacture different size and dimensions of Tubes at a cost of Rs. 18 Crore approximately and to give appropriate authority to take the necessary steps in this regard. The details, as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR Regulations, read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 is enclosed as Annexure - I. The Board meeting commenced at 11:00 a.m. and concluded at 11:35 a.m. We request to take the above on your record.

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

SHREE RAMA MULTI-TECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Reg. 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Reg. 2015 that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 9th August 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 as per Reg. 33 of SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015. Further in continuation to the intimation letter dated 28th June 2024 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall continue to remain closed for the insiders of the Company till Sunday 11th August 2024 as per the Companys Code of Conduct for prohibition of insider trading. We request you to take the above on your record. (Pls. refer attached letter) In continuation to our letter dated 2nd August, 2024, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on 9th August, 2024 has approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024, as reviewed by Audit Committee, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditor for that period; The Board meeting commenced at 11:00 a.m. and concluded at 02:32 p.m. We request to take the above on your record. Read less.. We submit herewith the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 duly approved by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 9th August, 2024 as reviewed by Audit Committee along with the Limited review Report of Auditor of the Company. (Refer the attach letter) Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 26 Jul 2024

We hereby inform that Boards of Directors in its meeting held on 26th July,2024 had approved the following: 1. Reappointment of Sh. Shailesh K. Desai as Managing Director 2. Reappointment of Sh. Hemal R. Shah as Whole Time Director Pls. refer the attached letter We refer to our submission of Outcome of Board Meeting dated 26th July, 2024 submitted to your exchage which we are resubmitting herewith in respect of the following as approved by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 26/07/2024: 1. Reappointment of Managing Director 2. Reappointment of Whole-Time Director 3. Closure of Register of Members 4. Remote E-Voting Period 5. Cut-off date 6. Date of 30th AGM Request you to pls. refer the attached outcome of the Board Meeting dated 26th July, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024)

Board Meeting 18 May 2024 10 May 2024

SHREE RAMA MULTI-TECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Reg. 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Reg. 2015 that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday 18th May 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 as per Reg. 33 of SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015. Further in continuation to the intimation letter dated 28th March 2024 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall continue to remain closed for the insiders of the Company till Monday 20th May 2024 as per the Companys Code of Conduct for prohibition of insider trading. We request you to take the above on your record. In continuation to our letter dated 10t May, 2024, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held on 18T May, 2024 has approved the Audited Financial Results on standalone basis for the quarter and year ended on 315t March, 2024, as reviewed by Audit Committee at its meeting held on 18 May, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 along with Audit Report of the Statutory Auditor for that period and Statement of Impact of Audit Qualifications as well as the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at 31t March, 2024 Submission of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31/03/2024 as per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024