Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

47
(-1.26%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:39:20 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

135.8

130.83

122.42

120.96

yoy growth (%)

3.79

6.86

1.2

13.29

Raw materials

-77.76

-65.92

-66.9

-65.44

As % of sales

57.26

50.38

54.64

54.1

Employee costs

-15.41

-15.27

-13.07

-13.02

As % of sales

11.35

11.67

10.67

10.76

Other costs

-30.84

-32.5

-31.76

-28.55

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.71

24.84

25.94

23.6

Operating profit

11.77

17.13

10.69

13.94

OPM

8.67

13.09

8.73

11.52

Depreciation

-7.67

-8.96

-10.86

-12.04

Interest expense

-0.88

-2.96

-4.57

-6.83

Other income

0.21

0.15

0.71

1.34

Profit before tax

3.43

5.37

-4.04

-3.58

Taxes

0

10.34

1.47

1.45

Tax rate

0

192.59

-36.5

-40.53

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.43

15.71

-2.56

-2.13

Exceptional items

0

5.33

0

0

Net profit

3.43

21.05

-2.56

-2.13

yoy growth (%)

-83.69

-920.17

20.37

-119.41

NPM

2.52

16.09

-2.09

-1.76

