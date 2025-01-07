Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
135.8
130.83
122.42
120.96
yoy growth (%)
3.79
6.86
1.2
13.29
Raw materials
-77.76
-65.92
-66.9
-65.44
As % of sales
57.26
50.38
54.64
54.1
Employee costs
-15.41
-15.27
-13.07
-13.02
As % of sales
11.35
11.67
10.67
10.76
Other costs
-30.84
-32.5
-31.76
-28.55
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.71
24.84
25.94
23.6
Operating profit
11.77
17.13
10.69
13.94
OPM
8.67
13.09
8.73
11.52
Depreciation
-7.67
-8.96
-10.86
-12.04
Interest expense
-0.88
-2.96
-4.57
-6.83
Other income
0.21
0.15
0.71
1.34
Profit before tax
3.43
5.37
-4.04
-3.58
Taxes
0
10.34
1.47
1.45
Tax rate
0
192.59
-36.5
-40.53
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.43
15.71
-2.56
-2.13
Exceptional items
0
5.33
0
0
Net profit
3.43
21.05
-2.56
-2.13
yoy growth (%)
-83.69
-920.17
20.37
-119.41
NPM
2.52
16.09
-2.09
-1.76
