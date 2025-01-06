iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

47.6
(1.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd

Sh. Rama Multi. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.43

5.37

-4.04

-3.58

Depreciation

-7.67

-8.96

-10.86

-12.04

Tax paid

0

10.34

1.47

1.45

Working capital

2.52

-8.97

-6.93

-1.11

Other operating items

Operating

-1.72

-2.21

-20.36

-15.29

Capital expenditure

-0.15

-5.24

-4.1

2.19

Free cash flow

-1.87

-7.45

-24.47

-13.1

Equity raised

-14.04

-53.5

-38.75

-41.06

Investing

0

-0.01

0

0

Financing

10.11

40.02

84.65

179.89

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-5.8

-20.94

21.42

125.71

Sh. Rama Multi. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.