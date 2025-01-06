Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.43
5.37
-4.04
-3.58
Depreciation
-7.67
-8.96
-10.86
-12.04
Tax paid
0
10.34
1.47
1.45
Working capital
2.52
-8.97
-6.93
-1.11
Other operating items
Operating
-1.72
-2.21
-20.36
-15.29
Capital expenditure
-0.15
-5.24
-4.1
2.19
Free cash flow
-1.87
-7.45
-24.47
-13.1
Equity raised
-14.04
-53.5
-38.75
-41.06
Investing
0
-0.01
0
0
Financing
10.11
40.02
84.65
179.89
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-5.8
-20.94
21.42
125.71
