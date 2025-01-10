Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
66.73
31.76
31.76
31.76
Preference Capital
7.67
6.67
6.67
6.67
Reserves
35.99
-2.02
-7.14
-3.5
Net Worth
110.39
36.41
31.29
34.93
Minority Interest
Debt
4.38
75.6
72.61
62.97
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
114.77
112.01
103.9
97.9
Fixed Assets
48.92
49.78
53.96
60.28
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
63.05
61.22
49.81
35.24
Inventories
29.17
35
32.45
21.44
Inventory Days
57.62
Sundry Debtors
42.48
37.64
27.89
23.31
Debtor Days
62.65
Other Current Assets
15.07
10.04
11.18
8.37
Sundry Creditors
-16.31
-14.22
-12.96
-12.04
Creditor Days
32.36
Other Current Liabilities
-7.36
-7.24
-8.75
-5.84
Cash
2.79
1
0.13
2.37
Total Assets
114.77
112
103.9
97.89
