Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd Summary

Shree Rama Multi-Tech Limited (SRMTL) was formed as a Partnership Firm in the name of Shree Rama Packaging Ltd in the year 1986 and was subsequently incorporated as a Public Limited Company in December, 1993. The company has been promoted by two technocrats, Vikram Patel and Sharad Patel, who have a diverse experience in the packaging industry. The company manufacture, process, purchase, sell, import, export and otherwise deal in laminated web material, lamitubes, flexible tubes and all types of films, multi-layer films, sheets, containers, bags, pouches and articles made by using such web material, films or sheets. The company is also an integrated packaging solutions provider to the fast moving consumer goods industry with focus on Plastic Laminated Tubes, labels/stickers and speciality packaging & plastic products.SRMTL is the second largest company in India in Plastic Laminated Tubes and its technological capability enables it to offer the entire range of products including labels and stickers. The company also has technical co-operation Agreement with AISA, Switzerland for tube making technology, Taiyo Kikai, Japan for printing technology, Fujimori Kogyo, Japan for laminate web technology and Barrier Films corporation for multi-layer film technology.The company came out with a public issue of 80,55,750 equity shares and offer for sale by existing members of 55,92,000 equity shares at a price of Rs 120/- per share in Feb. 2000. The offer was made to part finance the project for expanding the Plastic Laminated Tubes manufacturing capacity by 324 million from existing 316 million to 640 million and other related products including paper cups, bags etc.SRMTL has floated a subsidiary company in the name of Shree Rama Multi-Pack(Guangzhou), to manufacture Plastic and Laminated Tubes in China. It commissioned the State of Art Tandem Extrusion Coating Line during year 2004-05. Shree Rama (Mauritius) Limited was incorporated as wholly owned subsidiary in Mauritius during year 2023.