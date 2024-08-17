iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Karur KCP Packkagings Ltd Share Price

64.75
(-1.30%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karur KCP Packkagings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

65.95

Prev. Close

65.6

Turnover(Lac.)

0.3

Day's High

67.7

Day's Low

64

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

145.19

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

75.87

P/E

7.43

EPS

6.26

Divi. Yield

0

Karur KCP Packkagings Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Karur KCP Packkagings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Karur KCP Packkagings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:26 AM
Sep-2017Jun-2017Mar-2017Dec-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.01%

Non-Promoter- 34.31%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 34.31%

Custodian: 10.66%

Read More
Share Price

Karur KCP Packkagings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

11.72

11.25

11.25

11.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

158.4

147.87

151.11

149.99

Net Worth

170.12

159.12

162.36

161.24

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

509.26

586.26

525.26

439.86

yoy growth (%)

-13.13

11.61

19.41

6.73

Raw materials

-366.21

-432.09

-382.52

-299.5

As % of sales

71.9

73.7

72.82

68.09

Employee costs

-23.56

-24.33

-22.51

-22.52

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

6.01

4.14

2.38

8.11

Depreciation

-17.22

-17.22

-20.18

-15.02

Tax paid

-2.01

-0.27

-1.26

-3.55

Working capital

2.38

26.94

-25.31

24.58

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.13

11.61

19.41

6.73

Op profit growth

1.07

6.53

-5.72

60.64

EBIT growth

1.38

2.08

-6.29

55.65

Net profit growth

3.31

244.99

-75.37

-47.04

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

713.22

757.01

525.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

713.22

757.01

525.27

Other Operating Income

3.08

16.15

3.85

Other Income

0

0

0

View Annually Results

Karur KCP Packkagings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,102.35

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.3

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.45

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,070.05

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,378.35

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Karur KCP Packkagings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

K C Pallanishamy

Managing Director & CEO

K C P Shivraman

Non Executive Director

P Annammal

Director

K Palaniappan

Non Executive Director

K Mohan

Director

Ganesh Kumar

Company Secretary

R Kavitha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Karur KCP Packkagings Ltd

Summary

Karur KCP Packaging Ltd(KKPL), promoted by K.C. Palanisamy is into manufacture of Extensible Sack Kraft Paper, Paper Bags and PP Bags. The company operates three divisions Pondy Paper Division, Poly Propylene Division and FIBC Division.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Karur KCP Packkagings Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.