Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPackaging
Open₹65.95
Prev. Close₹65.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.3
Day's High₹67.7
Day's Low₹64
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹145.19
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)75.87
P/E7.43
EPS6.26
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
11.72
11.25
11.25
11.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
158.4
147.87
151.11
149.99
Net Worth
170.12
159.12
162.36
161.24
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
509.26
586.26
525.26
439.86
yoy growth (%)
-13.13
11.61
19.41
6.73
Raw materials
-366.21
-432.09
-382.52
-299.5
As % of sales
71.9
73.7
72.82
68.09
Employee costs
-23.56
-24.33
-22.51
-22.52
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
6.01
4.14
2.38
8.11
Depreciation
-17.22
-17.22
-20.18
-15.02
Tax paid
-2.01
-0.27
-1.26
-3.55
Working capital
2.38
26.94
-25.31
24.58
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.13
11.61
19.41
6.73
Op profit growth
1.07
6.53
-5.72
60.64
EBIT growth
1.38
2.08
-6.29
55.65
Net profit growth
3.31
244.99
-75.37
-47.04
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
713.22
757.01
525.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
713.22
757.01
525.27
Other Operating Income
3.08
16.15
3.85
Other Income
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,102.35
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.3
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.45
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,070.05
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,378.35
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
K C Pallanishamy
Managing Director & CEO
K C P Shivraman
Non Executive Director
P Annammal
Director
K Palaniappan
Non Executive Director
K Mohan
Director
Ganesh Kumar
Company Secretary
R Kavitha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Karur KCP Packkagings Ltd
Summary
Karur KCP Packaging Ltd(KKPL), promoted by K.C. Palanisamy is into manufacture of Extensible Sack Kraft Paper, Paper Bags and PP Bags. The company operates three divisions Pondy Paper Division, Poly Propylene Division and FIBC Division.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.