Karur KCP Packkagings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

64.75
(-1.30%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Karur KCP Packkagings Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

509.26

586.26

525.26

439.86

yoy growth (%)

-13.13

11.61

19.41

6.73

Raw materials

-366.21

-432.09

-382.52

-299.5

As % of sales

71.9

73.7

72.82

68.09

Employee costs

-23.56

-24.33

-22.51

-22.52

As % of sales

4.62

4.15

4.28

5.12

Other costs

-60.64

-71.61

-65.57

-59.86

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.9

12.21

12.48

13.6

Operating profit

58.84

58.21

54.64

57.96

OPM

11.55

9.93

10.4

13.17

Depreciation

-17.22

-17.22

-20.18

-15.02

Interest expense

-38.53

-39.79

-40.65

-37.82

Other income

2.92

2.94

8.58

3

Profit before tax

6.01

4.14

2.38

8.11

Taxes

-2.01

-0.27

-1.26

-3.55

Tax rate

-33.53

-6.62

-52.95

-43.82

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4

3.87

1.12

4.55

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

4

3.87

1.12

4.55

yoy growth (%)

3.31

244.99

-75.37

-47.04

NPM

0.78

0.66

0.21

1.03

