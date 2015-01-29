Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
509.26
586.26
525.26
439.86
yoy growth (%)
-13.13
11.61
19.41
6.73
Raw materials
-366.21
-432.09
-382.52
-299.5
As % of sales
71.9
73.7
72.82
68.09
Employee costs
-23.56
-24.33
-22.51
-22.52
As % of sales
4.62
4.15
4.28
5.12
Other costs
-60.64
-71.61
-65.57
-59.86
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.9
12.21
12.48
13.6
Operating profit
58.84
58.21
54.64
57.96
OPM
11.55
9.93
10.4
13.17
Depreciation
-17.22
-17.22
-20.18
-15.02
Interest expense
-38.53
-39.79
-40.65
-37.82
Other income
2.92
2.94
8.58
3
Profit before tax
6.01
4.14
2.38
8.11
Taxes
-2.01
-0.27
-1.26
-3.55
Tax rate
-33.53
-6.62
-52.95
-43.82
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4
3.87
1.12
4.55
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
4
3.87
1.12
4.55
yoy growth (%)
3.31
244.99
-75.37
-47.04
NPM
0.78
0.66
0.21
1.03
