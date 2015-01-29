Karur KCP Packkagings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
11.72
11.25
11.25
11.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
158.4
147.87
151.11
149.99
Net Worth
170.12
159.12
162.36
161.24
Minority Interest
Debt
271.34
289.91
275.62
298.37
Deferred Tax Liability Net
31.22
29.22
29.51
26.44
Total Liabilities
472.68
478.25
467.49
486.05
Fixed Assets
253.09
257.04
269.91
264.82
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.45
6.33
6.33
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
173.47
184.91
154.4
207.18
Inventories
175.41
193.95
185.66
169.25
Inventory Days
125.71
120.75
129.01
140.44
Sundry Debtors
123.87
123.91
117.15
107.09
Debtor Days
88.77
77.14
81.4
88.86
Other Current Assets
21.69
20.34
21.36
18.3
Sundry Creditors
-64.99
-75.56
-93.92
-16.69
Creditor Days
46.57
47.04
65.26
13.84
Other Current Liabilities
-82.51
-77.73
-75.85
-70.77
Cash
39.66
29.98
36.85
13.99
Total Assets
472.67
478.26
467.49
486.04
