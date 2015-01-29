Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-6.7
45.54
Op profit growth
2.78
12.63
EBIT growth
-6.43
35.61
Net profit growth
-74.02
-256.53
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.61
8.72
11.27
EBIT margin
7.62
7.6
8.16
Net profit margin
0.32
1.17
-1.08
RoCE
8.48
9.06
RoNW
0.35
1.42
RoA
0.09
0.34
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.98
7.96
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-12.71
-7.34
-23.02
Book value per share
141.98
140.4
138.77
Valuation ratios
P/E
41.13
6.01
0
P/CEPS
-6.4
-6.51
-0.97
P/B
0.57
0.34
0.16
EV/EBIDTA
6.82
6.2
6.96
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-46.46
-2.97
28.5
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
140.32
111.81
Inventory days
94.51
90.62
Creditor days
-39.75
-22.02
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.08
-1.18
-0.9
Net debt / equity
2.36
2.62
2.65
Net debt / op. profit
5.74
6.2
6.99
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-78.28
-78.61
-72.82
Employee costs
-3.3
-3.18
-4.28
Other costs
-8.79
-9.47
-11.61
No Record Found
