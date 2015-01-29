iifl-logo-icon 1
Karur KCP Packkagings Ltd Key Ratios

64.75
(-1.30%)
Jan 29, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-6.7

45.54

Op profit growth

2.78

12.63

EBIT growth

-6.43

35.61

Net profit growth

-74.02

-256.53

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

9.61

8.72

11.27

EBIT margin

7.62

7.6

8.16

Net profit margin

0.32

1.17

-1.08

RoCE

8.48

9.06

RoNW

0.35

1.42

RoA

0.09

0.34

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.98

7.96

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-12.71

-7.34

-23.02

Book value per share

141.98

140.4

138.77

Valuation ratios

P/E

41.13

6.01

0

P/CEPS

-6.4

-6.51

-0.97

P/B

0.57

0.34

0.16

EV/EBIDTA

6.82

6.2

6.96

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-46.46

-2.97

28.5

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

140.32

111.81

Inventory days

94.51

90.62

Creditor days

-39.75

-22.02

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.08

-1.18

-0.9

Net debt / equity

2.36

2.62

2.65

Net debt / op. profit

5.74

6.2

6.99

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-78.28

-78.61

-72.82

Employee costs

-3.3

-3.18

-4.28

Other costs

-8.79

-9.47

-11.61

