Karur KCP Packkagings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

64.75
(-1.30%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

6.01

4.14

2.38

8.11

Depreciation

-17.22

-17.22

-20.18

-15.02

Tax paid

-2.01

-0.27

-1.26

-3.55

Working capital

2.38

26.94

-25.31

24.58

Other operating items

Operating

-10.84

13.59

-44.37

14.1

Capital expenditure

9.34

13.47

27.41

124.68

Free cash flow

-1.49

27.06

-16.96

138.78

Equity raised

302.73

295.1

299.97

293.3

Investing

0.12

0

6.28

0

Financing

8.28

67.63

0.14

102.12

Dividends paid

0

0

0

1.13

Net in cash

309.65

389.79

289.44

535.34

