Karur KCP Packkagings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
6.01
4.14
2.38
8.11
Depreciation
-17.22
-17.22
-20.18
-15.02
Tax paid
-2.01
-0.27
-1.26
-3.55
Working capital
2.38
26.94
-25.31
24.58
Other operating items
Operating
-10.84
13.59
-44.37
14.1
Capital expenditure
9.34
13.47
27.41
124.68
Free cash flow
-1.49
27.06
-16.96
138.78
Equity raised
302.73
295.1
299.97
293.3
Investing
0.12
0
6.28
0
Financing
8.28
67.63
0.14
102.12
Dividends paid
0
0
0
1.13
Net in cash
309.65
389.79
289.44
535.34
