Bulkcorp International Ltd Share Price

102
(2.00%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open102.95
  • Day's High103.45
  • 52 Wk High144.65
  • Prev. Close100
  • Day's Low100
  • 52 Wk Low 96
  • Turnover (lac)7.34
  • P/E21.1
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value40.08
  • EPS4.74
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)76.64
  • Div. Yield0
Bulkcorp International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

102.95

Prev. Close

100

Turnover(Lac.)

7.34

Day's High

103.45

Day's Low

100

52 Week's High

144.65

52 Week's Low

96

Book Value

40.08

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

76.64

P/E

21.1

EPS

4.74

Divi. Yield

0

Bulkcorp International Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Bulkcorp International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Bulkcorp International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:19 AM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.26%

Non-Promoter- 7.83%

Institutions: 7.83%

Non-Institutions: 19.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bulkcorp International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.54

1.81

1.81

1.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.81

2.97

1.76

0.07

Net Worth

9.35

4.78

3.57

1.88

Minority Interest

Bulkcorp International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,102.35

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.3

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.45

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,070.05

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,378.35

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bulkcorp International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

CMD & CEO

Mr Punit Mahendra Gopalka

Whole-time Director

ANUP MAHENDRA GOPALKA

Executive Director & COO

Mr Sanjay Panduranga Sadavarte

Independent Director

Mr Piyush Ravishanker Bhatt

Independent Director

Ms Tina Mulani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kinjal Sangani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bulkcorp International Ltd

Summary

Bulkcorp International Ltd was originally incorporated on October 08, 2009, as a Private Limited Company as Navjivan Polyplast Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. The Company name was changed to Bulkcorp International Private Limited on August 05, 2015 dated August 27, 2015 by the Registrar of Companies Ahmedabad. Thereafter, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Bulkcorp International Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon Conversion from Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company dated March 09, 2024 was issued by the Central Processing Centre, Haryana.The Company was originally founded by Mr. Siddharth Sharma and Mr. Ganeshkumar Agarwal in the year 2009. Afterwards, the Promoters and Promoter Group acquired the Company during the year 2015 to 2016. The promoters have more than 35 years of combined experience in the packaging industry. They are involved in the critical aspects of our business, including expansion, process and plant, finance, sales and marketing.Bulkcorp International Private Limited is an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and BRC certified Company, which is engaged in manufacturing and supply of Food Grade Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) bags. The Company offer a wide range of customisable packaging solutions FIBC bags (Jumbo Bags) which come in eight variations and container liners. The manufacturing unit of Compan
Company FAQs

What is the Bulkcorp International Ltd share price today?

The Bulkcorp International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹102 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bulkcorp International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bulkcorp International Ltd is ₹76.64 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bulkcorp International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bulkcorp International Ltd is 21.1 and 2.49 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bulkcorp International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bulkcorp International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bulkcorp International Ltd is ₹96 and ₹144.65 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bulkcorp International Ltd?

Bulkcorp International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -25.27%, 3 Month at -15.84% and 1 Month at -2.86%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bulkcorp International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bulkcorp International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.26 %
Institutions - 7.84 %
Public - 19.90 %

