Summary

Bulkcorp International Ltd was originally incorporated on October 08, 2009, as a Private Limited Company as Navjivan Polyplast Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. The Company name was changed to Bulkcorp International Private Limited on August 05, 2015 dated August 27, 2015 by the Registrar of Companies Ahmedabad. Thereafter, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Bulkcorp International Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon Conversion from Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company dated March 09, 2024 was issued by the Central Processing Centre, Haryana.The Company was originally founded by Mr. Siddharth Sharma and Mr. Ganeshkumar Agarwal in the year 2009. Afterwards, the Promoters and Promoter Group acquired the Company during the year 2015 to 2016. The promoters have more than 35 years of combined experience in the packaging industry. They are involved in the critical aspects of our business, including expansion, process and plant, finance, sales and marketing.Bulkcorp International Private Limited is an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and BRC certified Company, which is engaged in manufacturing and supply of Food Grade Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) bags. The Company offer a wide range of customisable packaging solutions FIBC bags (Jumbo Bags) which come in eight variations and container liners. The manufacturing unit of Compan

