SectorPackaging
Open₹102.95
Prev. Close₹100
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.34
Day's High₹103.45
Day's Low₹100
52 Week's High₹144.65
52 Week's Low₹96
Book Value₹40.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)76.64
P/E21.1
EPS4.74
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.54
1.81
1.81
1.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.81
2.97
1.76
0.07
Net Worth
9.35
4.78
3.57
1.88
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,102.35
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.3
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.45
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,070.05
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,378.35
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
CMD & CEO
Mr Punit Mahendra Gopalka
Whole-time Director
ANUP MAHENDRA GOPALKA
Executive Director & COO
Mr Sanjay Panduranga Sadavarte
Independent Director
Mr Piyush Ravishanker Bhatt
Independent Director
Ms Tina Mulani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kinjal Sangani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bulkcorp International Ltd
Summary
Bulkcorp International Ltd was originally incorporated on October 08, 2009, as a Private Limited Company as Navjivan Polyplast Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. The Company name was changed to Bulkcorp International Private Limited on August 05, 2015 dated August 27, 2015 by the Registrar of Companies Ahmedabad. Thereafter, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Bulkcorp International Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon Conversion from Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company dated March 09, 2024 was issued by the Central Processing Centre, Haryana.The Company was originally founded by Mr. Siddharth Sharma and Mr. Ganeshkumar Agarwal in the year 2009. Afterwards, the Promoters and Promoter Group acquired the Company during the year 2015 to 2016. The promoters have more than 35 years of combined experience in the packaging industry. They are involved in the critical aspects of our business, including expansion, process and plant, finance, sales and marketing.Bulkcorp International Private Limited is an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and BRC certified Company, which is engaged in manufacturing and supply of Food Grade Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) bags. The Company offer a wide range of customisable packaging solutions FIBC bags (Jumbo Bags) which come in eight variations and container liners. The manufacturing unit of Compan
The Bulkcorp International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹102 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bulkcorp International Ltd is ₹76.64 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bulkcorp International Ltd is 21.1 and 2.49 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bulkcorp International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bulkcorp International Ltd is ₹96 and ₹144.65 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Bulkcorp International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -25.27%, 3 Month at -15.84% and 1 Month at -2.86%.
