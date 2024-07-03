iifl-logo-icon 1
Huhtamaki India Ltd Share Price

265.65
(-3.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open278.6
  • Day's High279.7
  • 52 Wk High451.85
  • Prev. Close276.7
  • Day's Low264.8
  • 52 Wk Low 259.2
  • Turnover (lac)173.12
  • P/E23.82
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value162.43
  • EPS11.63
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,006.24
  • Div. Yield1.81
No Records Found

Huhtamaki India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

278.6

Prev. Close

276.7

Turnover(Lac.)

173.12

Day's High

279.7

Day's Low

264.8

52 Week's High

451.85

52 Week's Low

259.2

Book Value

162.43

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,006.24

P/E

23.82

EPS

11.63

Divi. Yield

1.81

Huhtamaki India Ltd Corporate Action

6 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

Record Date: 24 Apr, 2024

arrow

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Apr, 2024

arrow

Huhtamaki India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Huhtamaki India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:51 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.73%

Foreign: 67.73%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 2.80%

Institutions: 2.80%

Non-Institutions: 29.46%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Huhtamaki India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Equity Capital

15.11

15.11

15.11

15.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,135.35

741.85

699.57

749.8

Net Worth

1,150.46

756.96

714.68

764.91

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Revenue

2,625.28

2,462.7

2,582.37

2,369.07

yoy growth (%)

6.6

-4.63

9

11.17

Raw materials

-1,872.24

-1,612.44

-1,711.85

-1,607.69

As % of sales

71.31

65.47

66.29

67.86

Employee costs

-257.77

-276.05

-251.73

-235.17

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Profit before tax

-0.58

117.59

201.57

113.57

Depreciation

-92.16

-97.93

-86.92

-85.36

Tax paid

8.88

-21.6

-31.53

-78.68

Working capital

44.65

38.93

-40.3

50.33

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarDec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.6

-4.63

9

11.17

Op profit growth

-53.33

-20.23

32.28

1.38

EBIT growth

-81.74

-35.47

45.82

4.07

Net profit growth

-123.63

-43.54

387.42

-45.16

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2016Dec-2015Dec-2014Dec-2013Dec-2012

Gross Sales

2,154.1

2,009.75

1,214.34

1,148.02

954.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

73.22

60.97

Net Sales

2,154.1

2,009.75

1,214.34

1,074.8

893.17

Other Operating Income

23.68

27.63

11

10.69

7.4

Other Income

17.23

14.24

15.33

11.94

8.26

Huhtamaki India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,102.35

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.3

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.45

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,070.05

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,378.35

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Huhtamaki India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Murali Sivaraman

Independent Director

Seema Modi

Independent Director

ASHOK KUMAR BARAT

Director

Sami Pauni

Director

Marco Hilty

Director

Stefan Lotz

Executive Director & CFO

Jagdish Agarwal

Managing Director

Dhananjay Salunkhe

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Huhtamaki India Ltd

Summary

Huhtamaki India Limited is Indias leading manufacturer of flexible consumer packaging and labelling solutions. With 15 state-of-the-art, fully integrated manufacturing plants, five customer support centres and a team committed to making packaging accessible to all, the Company stay true to the purpose of protecting food, people and the planet while merging innovation with design for over marquee clients.The Company develop fit-for-purpose packaging and labelling solutions to the specialised needs of several industries such as food and beverages, healthcare, personal and home care, and pet care. It also manufacture tube laminates for the beauty care, oral care and pharmaceutical industries.Huhtamaki India Limited was formerly incorporated as Paper Products Limited on June 12, 1950. The Company name was changed to Huhtamaki PPL Limited from Paper Products Limited on May 27, 2014 and later, changed to Huhtamaki India Limited on November 11, 2020.The Company founded by Sardari Lal Talwar was originally started as a partnership concern at Lahore(now in Pakistan) in 1935 and was shifted to Delhi in 1947. Later in 1950 it went public. PPL became a 51% subsidiary of Huhtamaki Van Leer, a European Pakaging major, when the later acquired 51% stake in PPL through an preferential allotment of equity shares in 1999. During 1999 Huhtamaki Van Leer the packaging group with worldwide operation and having leadership positions in consumer and industrial pacakaging became the 51% shareholder o
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Huhtamaki India Ltd share price today?

The Huhtamaki India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹265.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Huhtamaki India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Huhtamaki India Ltd is ₹2006.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Huhtamaki India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Huhtamaki India Ltd is 23.82 and 1.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Huhtamaki India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Huhtamaki India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Huhtamaki India Ltd is ₹259.2 and ₹451.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Huhtamaki India Ltd?

Huhtamaki India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.43%, 3 Years at 6.73%, 1 Year at -9.52%, 6 Month at -27.49%, 3 Month at -27.36% and 1 Month at -7.94%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Huhtamaki India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Huhtamaki India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.73 %
Institutions - 2.80 %
Public - 29.47 %

