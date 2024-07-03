Summary

Huhtamaki India Limited is Indias leading manufacturer of flexible consumer packaging and labelling solutions. With 15 state-of-the-art, fully integrated manufacturing plants, five customer support centres and a team committed to making packaging accessible to all, the Company stay true to the purpose of protecting food, people and the planet while merging innovation with design for over marquee clients.The Company develop fit-for-purpose packaging and labelling solutions to the specialised needs of several industries such as food and beverages, healthcare, personal and home care, and pet care. It also manufacture tube laminates for the beauty care, oral care and pharmaceutical industries.Huhtamaki India Limited was formerly incorporated as Paper Products Limited on June 12, 1950. The Company name was changed to Huhtamaki PPL Limited from Paper Products Limited on May 27, 2014 and later, changed to Huhtamaki India Limited on November 11, 2020.The Company founded by Sardari Lal Talwar was originally started as a partnership concern at Lahore(now in Pakistan) in 1935 and was shifted to Delhi in 1947. Later in 1950 it went public. PPL became a 51% subsidiary of Huhtamaki Van Leer, a European Pakaging major, when the later acquired 51% stake in PPL through an preferential allotment of equity shares in 1999. During 1999 Huhtamaki Van Leer the packaging group with worldwide operation and having leadership positions in consumer and industrial pacakaging became the 51% shareholder o

