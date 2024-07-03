SectorPackaging
Open₹278.6
Prev. Close₹276.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹173.12
Day's High₹279.7
Day's Low₹264.8
52 Week's High₹451.85
52 Week's Low₹259.2
Book Value₹162.43
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,006.24
P/E23.82
EPS11.63
Divi. Yield1.81
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Equity Capital
15.11
15.11
15.11
15.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,135.35
741.85
699.57
749.8
Net Worth
1,150.46
756.96
714.68
764.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Revenue
2,625.28
2,462.7
2,582.37
2,369.07
yoy growth (%)
6.6
-4.63
9
11.17
Raw materials
-1,872.24
-1,612.44
-1,711.85
-1,607.69
As % of sales
71.31
65.47
66.29
67.86
Employee costs
-257.77
-276.05
-251.73
-235.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Profit before tax
-0.58
117.59
201.57
113.57
Depreciation
-92.16
-97.93
-86.92
-85.36
Tax paid
8.88
-21.6
-31.53
-78.68
Working capital
44.65
38.93
-40.3
50.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.6
-4.63
9
11.17
Op profit growth
-53.33
-20.23
32.28
1.38
EBIT growth
-81.74
-35.47
45.82
4.07
Net profit growth
-123.63
-43.54
387.42
-45.16
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2016
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
Gross Sales
2,154.1
2,009.75
1,214.34
1,148.02
954.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
73.22
60.97
Net Sales
2,154.1
2,009.75
1,214.34
1,074.8
893.17
Other Operating Income
23.68
27.63
11
10.69
7.4
Other Income
17.23
14.24
15.33
11.94
8.26
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,102.35
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.3
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.45
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,070.05
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,378.35
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Murali Sivaraman
Independent Director
Seema Modi
Independent Director
ASHOK KUMAR BARAT
Director
Sami Pauni
Director
Marco Hilty
Director
Stefan Lotz
Executive Director & CFO
Jagdish Agarwal
Managing Director
Dhananjay Salunkhe
Reports by Huhtamaki India Ltd
Summary
Huhtamaki India Limited is Indias leading manufacturer of flexible consumer packaging and labelling solutions. With 15 state-of-the-art, fully integrated manufacturing plants, five customer support centres and a team committed to making packaging accessible to all, the Company stay true to the purpose of protecting food, people and the planet while merging innovation with design for over marquee clients.The Company develop fit-for-purpose packaging and labelling solutions to the specialised needs of several industries such as food and beverages, healthcare, personal and home care, and pet care. It also manufacture tube laminates for the beauty care, oral care and pharmaceutical industries.Huhtamaki India Limited was formerly incorporated as Paper Products Limited on June 12, 1950. The Company name was changed to Huhtamaki PPL Limited from Paper Products Limited on May 27, 2014 and later, changed to Huhtamaki India Limited on November 11, 2020.The Company founded by Sardari Lal Talwar was originally started as a partnership concern at Lahore(now in Pakistan) in 1935 and was shifted to Delhi in 1947. Later in 1950 it went public. PPL became a 51% subsidiary of Huhtamaki Van Leer, a European Pakaging major, when the later acquired 51% stake in PPL through an preferential allotment of equity shares in 1999. During 1999 Huhtamaki Van Leer the packaging group with worldwide operation and having leadership positions in consumer and industrial pacakaging became the 51% shareholder o
The Huhtamaki India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹265.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Huhtamaki India Ltd is ₹2006.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Huhtamaki India Ltd is 23.82 and 1.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Huhtamaki India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Huhtamaki India Ltd is ₹259.2 and ₹451.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Huhtamaki India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.43%, 3 Years at 6.73%, 1 Year at -9.52%, 6 Month at -27.49%, 3 Month at -27.36% and 1 Month at -7.94%.
