Huhtamaki India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Equity Capital
15.11
15.11
15.11
15.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,135.35
741.85
699.57
749.8
Net Worth
1,150.46
756.96
714.68
764.91
Minority Interest
Debt
254.57
409.75
412.25
294.61
Deferred Tax Liability Net
14.15
13.95
13.95
11.22
Total Liabilities
1,419.18
1,180.66
1,140.88
1,070.74
Fixed Assets
614.34
513.83
579.93
577.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
79.73
0
0.62
18.35
Deferred Tax Asset Net
32.3
42.36
31.03
18.97
Networking Capital
380.77
581.29
497.11
389.16
Inventories
269.89
297.99
347.5
228.78
Inventory Days
48.31
33.9
Sundry Debtors
551
658.7
629.49
533.8
Debtor Days
87.51
79.11
Other Current Assets
155.81
208.55
200.39
149.9
Sundry Creditors
-475.57
-479.94
-579.27
-416.85
Creditor Days
80.53
61.78
Other Current Liabilities
-120.36
-104.01
-101
-106.47
Cash
312.04
43.18
32.19
67.11
Total Assets
1,419.18
1,180.66
1,140.88
1,070.74
