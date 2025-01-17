iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Huhtamaki India Ltd Key Ratios

249.85
(-2.13%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Huhtamaki India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarDec-2015Dec-2014Dec-2013Dec-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

66.27

12.88

20.53

Op profit growth

95.12

3.91

27.7

EBIT growth

84.73

9.02

24.28

Net profit growth

15.5

18.49

24.69

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

11.4

9.71

10.55

9.96

EBIT margin

7.65

6.89

7.13

6.91

Net profit margin

3.77

5.43

5.17

5

RoCE

17.09

15.37

17.45

RoNW

3.24

3.47

3.76

RoA

2.1

3.03

3.16

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

10.26

8.86

8.75

6.78

Dividend per share

2.8

2.8

2.8

2.6

Cash EPS

-1.87

3.12

2.26

1.5

Book value per share

85.08

78.04

62.33

56.62

Valuation ratios

P/E

23.36

20.39

8.52

10.67

P/CEPS

-128.17

57.76

32.95

48.13

P/B

2.81

2.31

1.19

1.27

EV/EBIDTA

9.15

10.47

4.16

5

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

31.84

36.67

36.52

42.01

Tax payout

-31.91

-23.49

-31.11

-26.9

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

59.53

67.68

61.79

Inventory days

22.78

28.55

30.61

Creditor days

-48.07

-55.68

-53.47

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.86

-27.23

-20.65

-105.51

Net debt / equity

0.82

0.05

0.07

0.1

Net debt / op. profit

2.2

0.25

0.26

0.41

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-67.07

-71.14

-69.3

-69.38

Employee costs

-8.68

-7.52

-7.74

-7.88

Other costs

-12.83

-11.61

-12.39

-12.76

Huhtamaki India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Huhtamaki India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.