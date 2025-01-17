Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
66.27
12.88
20.53
Op profit growth
95.12
3.91
27.7
EBIT growth
84.73
9.02
24.28
Net profit growth
15.5
18.49
24.69
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.4
9.71
10.55
9.96
EBIT margin
7.65
6.89
7.13
6.91
Net profit margin
3.77
5.43
5.17
5
RoCE
17.09
15.37
17.45
RoNW
3.24
3.47
3.76
RoA
2.1
3.03
3.16
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
10.26
8.86
8.75
6.78
Dividend per share
2.8
2.8
2.8
2.6
Cash EPS
-1.87
3.12
2.26
1.5
Book value per share
85.08
78.04
62.33
56.62
Valuation ratios
P/E
23.36
20.39
8.52
10.67
P/CEPS
-128.17
57.76
32.95
48.13
P/B
2.81
2.31
1.19
1.27
EV/EBIDTA
9.15
10.47
4.16
5
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
31.84
36.67
36.52
42.01
Tax payout
-31.91
-23.49
-31.11
-26.9
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
59.53
67.68
61.79
Inventory days
22.78
28.55
30.61
Creditor days
-48.07
-55.68
-53.47
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.86
-27.23
-20.65
-105.51
Net debt / equity
0.82
0.05
0.07
0.1
Net debt / op. profit
2.2
0.25
0.26
0.41
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-67.07
-71.14
-69.3
-69.38
Employee costs
-8.68
-7.52
-7.74
-7.88
Other costs
-12.83
-11.61
-12.39
-12.76
