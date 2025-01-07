iifl-logo-icon 1
Huhtamaki India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

269.4
(1.41%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Revenue

2,625.28

2,462.7

2,582.37

2,369.07

yoy growth (%)

6.6

-4.63

9

11.17

Raw materials

-1,872.24

-1,612.44

-1,711.85

-1,607.69

As % of sales

71.31

65.47

66.29

67.86

Employee costs

-257.77

-276.05

-251.73

-235.17

As % of sales

9.81

11.2

9.74

9.92

Other costs

-386.24

-340.59

-325.88

-304.78

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.71

13.82

12.61

12.86

Operating profit

109.03

233.62

292.89

221.41

OPM

4.15

9.48

11.34

9.34

Depreciation

-92.16

-97.93

-86.92

-85.36

Interest expense

-26.83

-26.12

-21.13

-39.14

Other income

9.37

8.02

16.74

16.66

Profit before tax

-0.58

117.59

201.57

113.57

Taxes

8.88

-21.6

-31.53

-78.68

Tax rate

-1,505.08

-18.36

-15.64

-69.28

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

8.29

95.98

170.03

34.88

Exceptional items

-30.98

0

0

0

Net profit

-22.69

95.99

170.03

34.88

yoy growth (%)

-123.63

-43.54

387.42

-45.16

NPM

-0.86

3.89

6.58

1.47

