|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Revenue
2,625.28
2,462.7
2,582.37
2,369.07
yoy growth (%)
6.6
-4.63
9
11.17
Raw materials
-1,872.24
-1,612.44
-1,711.85
-1,607.69
As % of sales
71.31
65.47
66.29
67.86
Employee costs
-257.77
-276.05
-251.73
-235.17
As % of sales
9.81
11.2
9.74
9.92
Other costs
-386.24
-340.59
-325.88
-304.78
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.71
13.82
12.61
12.86
Operating profit
109.03
233.62
292.89
221.41
OPM
4.15
9.48
11.34
9.34
Depreciation
-92.16
-97.93
-86.92
-85.36
Interest expense
-26.83
-26.12
-21.13
-39.14
Other income
9.37
8.02
16.74
16.66
Profit before tax
-0.58
117.59
201.57
113.57
Taxes
8.88
-21.6
-31.53
-78.68
Tax rate
-1,505.08
-18.36
-15.64
-69.28
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
8.29
95.98
170.03
34.88
Exceptional items
-30.98
0
0
0
Net profit
-22.69
95.99
170.03
34.88
yoy growth (%)
-123.63
-43.54
387.42
-45.16
NPM
-0.86
3.89
6.58
1.47
