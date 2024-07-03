iifl-logo-icon 1
Huhtamaki India Ltd Annually Results

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2016Dec-2015Dec-2014Dec-2013Dec-2012

Gross Sales

2,154.1

2,009.75

1,214.34

1,148.02

954.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

73.22

60.97

Net Sales

2,154.1

2,009.75

1,214.34

1,074.8

893.17

Other Operating Income

23.68

27.63

11

10.69

7.4

Other Income

17.23

14.24

15.33

11.94

8.26

Total Income

2,195.01

2,051.62

1,240.67

1,097.44

908.84

Total Expenditure

1,930.58

1,805.09

1,106.1

970.92

810.88

PBIDT

264.43

246.53

134.57

126.51

97.97

Interest

33.31

40.38

3.1

3.75

0.58

PBDT

231.12

206.15

131.47

122.76

97.37

Depreciation

90.98

90.53

43.86

42.02

35.65

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

58.65

36.74

14.61

22.62

18.47

Deferred Tax

-7.19

0.15

4.5

0.31

-1.87

Reported Profit After Tax

88.68

78.73

68.5

57.81

45.11

Minority Interest After NP

4.1

1.8

1.9

1.61

0.03

Net Profit after Minority Interest

84.58

76.93

66.6

56.2

45.08

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

6.27

4.98

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

84.58

76.93

60.33

51.21

45.08

EPS (Unit Curr.)

11.63

10.58

10.04

8.97

7.19

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

150

140

140

140

130

Equity

14.54

14.54

14.54

12.53

12.53

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

2,27,07,937

2,27,07,972

2,27,58,036

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

31.23

36.22

36.29

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

5,00,03,997

3,99,79,252

3,99,29,152

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

68.77

63.77

63.7

PBIDTM(%)

12.27

12.26

11.08

11.77

10.96

PBDTM(%)

10.72

10.25

10.82

11.42

10.9

PATM(%)

4.11

3.91

5.64

5.37

5.05

