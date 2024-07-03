Huhtamaki India Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2016
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
Gross Sales
2,154.1
2,009.75
1,214.34
1,148.02
954.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
73.22
60.97
Net Sales
2,154.1
2,009.75
1,214.34
1,074.8
893.17
Other Operating Income
23.68
27.63
11
10.69
7.4
Other Income
17.23
14.24
15.33
11.94
8.26
Total Income
2,195.01
2,051.62
1,240.67
1,097.44
908.84
Total Expenditure
1,930.58
1,805.09
1,106.1
970.92
810.88
PBIDT
264.43
246.53
134.57
126.51
97.97
Interest
33.31
40.38
3.1
3.75
0.58
PBDT
231.12
206.15
131.47
122.76
97.37
Depreciation
90.98
90.53
43.86
42.02
35.65
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
58.65
36.74
14.61
22.62
18.47
Deferred Tax
-7.19
0.15
4.5
0.31
-1.87
Reported Profit After Tax
88.68
78.73
68.5
57.81
45.11
Minority Interest After NP
4.1
1.8
1.9
1.61
0.03
Net Profit after Minority Interest
84.58
76.93
66.6
56.2
45.08
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
6.27
4.98
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
84.58
76.93
60.33
51.21
45.08
EPS (Unit Curr.)
11.63
10.58
10.04
8.97
7.19
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
150
140
140
140
130
Equity
14.54
14.54
14.54
12.53
12.53
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
2,27,07,937
2,27,07,972
2,27,58,036
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
31.23
36.22
36.29
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
5,00,03,997
3,99,79,252
3,99,29,152
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
68.77
63.77
63.7
PBIDTM(%)
12.27
12.26
11.08
11.77
10.96
PBDTM(%)
10.72
10.25
10.82
11.42
10.9
PATM(%)
4.11
3.91
5.64
5.37
5.05
