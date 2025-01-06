Huhtamaki India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Profit before tax
-0.58
117.59
201.57
113.57
Depreciation
-92.16
-97.93
-86.92
-85.36
Tax paid
8.88
-21.6
-31.53
-78.68
Working capital
44.65
38.93
-40.3
50.33
Other operating items
Operating
-39.21
36.98
42.81
-0.14
Capital expenditure
62.16
152.62
37.26
163.54
Free cash flow
22.95
189.61
80.07
163.39
Equity raised
1,472.06
1,336.05
1,053.57
1,040.44
Investing
-17.73
-42.46
39.69
-116.38
Financing
656.86
33.05
657.41
792.05
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2,134.14
1,516.25
1,830.74
1,879.5
