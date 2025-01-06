iifl-logo-icon 1
Huhtamaki India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Huhtamaki India FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Profit before tax

-0.58

117.59

201.57

113.57

Depreciation

-92.16

-97.93

-86.92

-85.36

Tax paid

8.88

-21.6

-31.53

-78.68

Working capital

44.65

38.93

-40.3

50.33

Other operating items

Operating

-39.21

36.98

42.81

-0.14

Capital expenditure

62.16

152.62

37.26

163.54

Free cash flow

22.95

189.61

80.07

163.39

Equity raised

1,472.06

1,336.05

1,053.57

1,040.44

Investing

-17.73

-42.46

39.69

-116.38

Financing

656.86

33.05

657.41

792.05

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2,134.14

1,516.25

1,830.74

1,879.5

