The Board has approved the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 recommended payment of dividend @ Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) per Equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each (250%), for the financial year ended 3i5t December 2023, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 74th Annual General Meeting. The Record Date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the final dividend, once approved by shareholders at the AGM, has been fixed as April 24, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/04/2024)