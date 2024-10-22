iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting22 Oct 202414 Oct 2024
Huhtamaki India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended on September 30 2024. Approval of unaudited financial results for the 3rd quarter and 9 months ended September 30, 2024 and re-appointment of Independent Directors. Approval of unaudited financial results for quarter and 9 months ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)
Board Meeting23 Jul 202416 Jul 2024
Huhtamaki India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter and six months ended on June 30 2024. Unaudited financial results for the 2nd quarter and half year ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/07/2024)
Board Meeting23 Apr 202415 Apr 2024
Huhtamaki India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31 2024. The Board approved the Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/04/2024)
Board Meeting22 Mar 202422 Mar 2024
The Board approved appointment of Mr. Abhijaat Sinha as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. March 22, 2024
Board Meeting6 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
Huhtamaki India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st December 2023 and dividend if any. The Board has approved the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 recommended payment of dividend @ Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) per Equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each (250%), for the financial year ended 3i5t December 2023, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 74th Annual General Meeting. The Board has approved the Audited financial statements for year ended December 31, 2023 & Dividend The Board has approved the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.02.2024)

