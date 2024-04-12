iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Huhtamaki India Ltd AGM

255.85
(-0.04%)
Jan 15, 2025|11:04:35 AM

Huhtamaki India CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM9 May 20249 Apr 2024
Intimation of Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company and Record Date for payment of Dividend for the financial year 2023. The Record Date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the final dividend, once approved by shareholders at the AGM, has been fixed as April 24, 2024. AGM 09/05/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 12.04.2024) Revised Annual Report for FY 2023 Regarding Notice of 74th AGM and e-voting information (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/04/2024) Proceedings of the 74th Annual General Meeting held on May 09, 2024 through VC/OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.05.2024) Resubmission of the AGM proceedings with explanation for delay. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.05.2024) Pursuant to the approval of the shareholders at the AGM, the Companys registered office has changed as per details stated in the letter. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)

Huhtamaki India: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Huhtamaki India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.