Intimation of Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company and Record Date for payment of Dividend for the financial year 2023. The Record Date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the final dividend, once approved by shareholders at the AGM, has been fixed as April 24, 2024. AGM 09/05/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 12.04.2024) Revised Annual Report for FY 2023 Regarding Notice of 74th AGM and e-voting information (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/04/2024) Proceedings of the 74th Annual General Meeting held on May 09, 2024 through VC/OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.05.2024) Resubmission of the AGM proceedings with explanation for delay. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.05.2024) Pursuant to the approval of the shareholders at the AGM, the Companys registered office has changed as per details stated in the letter. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)