Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd Share Price

100
(-4.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open100.05
  • Day's High101.1
  • 52 Wk High167.8
  • Prev. Close104.2
  • Day's Low99.75
  • 52 Wk Low 93.5
  • Turnover (lac)12
  • P/E28.86
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS3.61
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)141.74
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

100.05

Prev. Close

104.2

Turnover(Lac.)

12

Day's High

101.1

Day's Low

99.75

52 Week's High

167.8

52 Week's Low

93.5

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

141.74

P/E

28.86

EPS

3.61

Divi. Yield

0

Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd Corporate Action

27 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Jul, 2024

arrow

Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:26 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.21%

Non-Promoter- 26.78%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.17

14.17

1.25

1.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19.7

14.55

9.68

5.83

Net Worth

33.87

28.72

10.93

7.08

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,102.35

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.3

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.45

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,070.05

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,378.35

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

DASA NAGARAJA ANILKUMARA

Director

DASA ANILKUMAR ASHWINI

Director

NAGARAJASHETTY

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd

Summary

Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Private Limited on March 19, 2010. Subsequently, Company converted to Public Limited and the name was changed to Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Limited vide Special Resolution on September 14, 2022. The fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to conversion was issued on September 29, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore.The Company certified by TUV Nord is engaged in manufacturing, coating, converting and distribution of Adhesive tapes, Die cuts, Films, Foams and allied products catering to industries such as Automotive, Locomotives, Aerospace, Defence, Electrical & Electronics, Renewable Energy, Solar, Print & Paper, Food & Pharma, FMCG, White & Brown Goods, Furniture, Retail, Construction, Infrastructure, Sports & Fitness Equipment, Textiles & Leather Industries which serve wide range of pressure sensitive adhesive tapes, Tesa tapes, BOPP tapes, Double Side tapes, Packaging tapes, Protection tapes, Silicon Sealants, Masking tapes, Foams Films, Fabrics & Bumper Stops, Dow Corning Sealants & Industrial Foams.Their product portfolio includes industrial speciality self adhesive tapes, which are made out of film ,foam, foil , fabric and paper, with different kind of adhesive system to suit industrial application and specification oriented adhesive tapes. It make Filament tapes, Fiber glass fabric tapes, polyester tapes, cotton fabric tapes, D
Company FAQs

What is the Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd share price today?

The Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹100 today.

What is the Market Cap of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd is ₹141.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd is 28.86 and 4.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd is ₹93.5 and ₹167.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd?

Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -24.30%, 6 Month at -10.63%, 3 Month at -3.11% and 1 Month at -5.23%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.21 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.79 %

