SectorPackaging
Open₹100.05
Prev. Close₹104.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹12
Day's High₹101.1
Day's Low₹99.75
52 Week's High₹167.8
52 Week's Low₹93.5
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)141.74
P/E28.86
EPS3.61
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.17
14.17
1.25
1.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.7
14.55
9.68
5.83
Net Worth
33.87
28.72
10.93
7.08
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,102.35
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.3
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.45
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,070.05
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,378.35
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
DASA NAGARAJA ANILKUMARA
Director
DASA ANILKUMAR ASHWINI
Director
NAGARAJASHETTY
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd
Summary
Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Private Limited on March 19, 2010. Subsequently, Company converted to Public Limited and the name was changed to Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Limited vide Special Resolution on September 14, 2022. The fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to conversion was issued on September 29, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore.The Company certified by TUV Nord is engaged in manufacturing, coating, converting and distribution of Adhesive tapes, Die cuts, Films, Foams and allied products catering to industries such as Automotive, Locomotives, Aerospace, Defence, Electrical & Electronics, Renewable Energy, Solar, Print & Paper, Food & Pharma, FMCG, White & Brown Goods, Furniture, Retail, Construction, Infrastructure, Sports & Fitness Equipment, Textiles & Leather Industries which serve wide range of pressure sensitive adhesive tapes, Tesa tapes, BOPP tapes, Double Side tapes, Packaging tapes, Protection tapes, Silicon Sealants, Masking tapes, Foams Films, Fabrics & Bumper Stops, Dow Corning Sealants & Industrial Foams.Their product portfolio includes industrial speciality self adhesive tapes, which are made out of film ,foam, foil , fabric and paper, with different kind of adhesive system to suit industrial application and specification oriented adhesive tapes. It make Filament tapes, Fiber glass fabric tapes, polyester tapes, cotton fabric tapes, D
Read More
The Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹100 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd is ₹141.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd is 28.86 and 4.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd is ₹93.5 and ₹167.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -24.30%, 6 Month at -10.63%, 3 Month at -3.11% and 1 Month at -5.23%.
