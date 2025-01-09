Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd Management Discussions

1. INTRODUCTION:

Our company was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name "Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Private Limited" under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Bangalore, Karnataka on March 19, 2010. Subsequently, our Company was converted to Public Limited Company and the name of our Company was changed to "Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Limited" vide Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of our Company held on September 14, 2022. The fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to conversion was issued on September 29, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore. The Corporate Identification Number of our Company is L24295KA2010PLC052908. Further the Company has issued share pursuant to Initial Public Offer (IPO) and listed on SME platform of National Stock exchange of India Limited i.e. NSE Emerge on March 09, 2023.

2. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE:

Changing economic and business conditions, rapid technology, innovation and adoption and globalization are creating an increasingly competitive market environment that is driving corporations to transform the manner in which they operate. Companies in this environment are now focusing even more on their business objectives such as revenue growth, profitability, and asset efficiency.

^TNSEST^^S^DEVELOPMENTS:

We are increasing our reach in the industry by expanding our client base across sectors / verticals. We are an ISO 9001:2015 certified company certified by TUV Nord and engaged in manufacturing/ coating, converting and Die cuts of industrial Specialty self-adhesive tapes, We do customized die cutes of Films, Foams and allied products catering to various industries such as Automotive, Locomotives, Aerospace, Defence, Electrical & Electronics, Renewable Energy, Print & Paper, Food & Pharma, FMCG, White & Brown Goods, Furniture, Retail, Construction, Infrastructure, Sports & Fitness Equipment, Textiles & Leather Industries serves wide range of pressure sensitive adhesive tapes,, BOPP tapes, Eco Friendly paper Tapes, Filament tapes, Double Side tapes, Packaging tapes, Specialty Protection tapes, Surface Protection tapes, Masking tapes, Specialty Foams/ Films.

4. OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS:

Strength:

Growth in the Indian economy and demand creates unprecedented opportunities for company to invest significantly in each of its core businesses. Outlook for the overall industries is positive. In keeping with the philosophy of continuous consumer centric approach which is the hall mark of any organization, several developmental activities have been planned for the next fiscal year.

Opportunities:

• Vast Industrial Presence in both Public and Private Sectors

• Huge demand for Domestic services

• Avail of Low-cost, Skilled Human Resources.

• Proactive government continued thrust on reforms- Further liberalization under process.

Threats:

We operate in a competitive atmosphere. Some of our competitors may have greater resources than those available to us. While product quality, brand value, distribution network, etc are key factors in client decisions among competitors, however, price is the deciding factor in most cases. We face fair competition from both organized and unorganized players in the market. We believe that our experience in this business and quality assurance will be key to overcome competition posed by such organized and unorganized players. Although, a competitive market, there are not enough number of competitors offering services like us. We believe that we can compete effectively in the market with our quality of services and our reputation. We believe that the principal factors affecting competition in our business include client relationships, reputation, and the relative quality and price of the services.

5. SEGMENT-WISE OR PRODUCT-WISE PERFORMANCE:

Our product mix has evolved over the past several years as we have entered new product categories. Our product portfolio includes industrial speciality self-adhesive tapes, which are made from film, foam, foil, fabric and paper, with different kind of adhesive system to suit industrial application and specification oriented adhesive tapes. We make Filament tapes, Fiber glass fabric tapes, polyester tapes, cotton fabric tapes, Double sided tapes, scrim tapes, reinforced foil tape, reinforced paper tape, high temperature resistant polyester tapes, Aluminum foil tapes, ECO friendly paper tapes, BOPP Packaging tapes, Protection tapes, Masking tapes, Foams Tapes etc. We engage in manufacturing of products based on customer specification or applications of our customers to meet their requirements. We believe that maintaining a variety of products in our business provides us with an opportunity to cater to diverse needs of different customer segment such as Automotive, Locomotives, Aerospace, Defence, Electrical & Electronics, Renewable Energy, Solar, Print & Paper, Food & Pharma, FMCG, White & Brown Goods, Furniture, Retail, Construction, Infrastructure, Sports & Fitness Equipment, Textiles & Leather Industries. Our products undergo quality check at various levels of production to ensure that any quality defects or product errors are rectified on real time basis. We also provide the customized Diecutting solutions to our customers as per there application requirements.

6. OUTLOOK:

The Continual growth in the in India sector is necessary to give necessary support to the industry. The company is making all effort to accelerate the growth of its business. It Expect to improve its position in the market by focusing in the technologically advanced and more profitable Product and market segment and working aggressively in the area of productivity, efficiency, and cost reduction.

7. RISKS AND CONCERNS:

The industry is exposed to the following risk and concerns:

• Complex Global Supply-Chain:

Companies have to juggle internal and external resources while staying within international standards. Issues such as traceability and compliance are increasing operational burdens.

• Uncertain Demand:

Aggregately, economic volatility and cyclical demand cause fluctuations in production. On a more granular level, consumer preference can cause spikes in demand for an individual products or company. Efficient lean capabilities must be in place to keep inventory aligned with demand.

8. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND^HEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has an effective and reliable internal control system commensurate with the size of its operations. At the same time, it adheres to local statutory requirements for orderly and efficient conduct of business, safeguarding of assets, the detection and prevention of frauds and errors, adequacy and completeness of accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial information. The efficacy of the internal checks and control systems is validated by self-audits and internal as well as statutory auditors.

9. DISCUSSION; ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL

PERFORMANCEl

Share Capital:

During the year under review, the Company No changes in Share capital of Company. Reserves and Surplus:

The Reserve and Surplus of Company is Rs. 3387.10 Lakhs on Standalone as on period ended on 31st March, 2024.

Total Income:

The Company has earned total Income 7767.61 Lakhs on Standalone as on period ended on 31st March, 2024.

10. MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT, INCLUDING NUMBER OF PEOPLE EMPLOYED:

Your Company follows a policy of building strong teams of talented professionals. People remain the most valuable assets of your Company. The Company recognizes people as its best employees and the Company has kept a sharp focus on Employee Engagement. The Companys Human Resources is commensurate with the size, nature and operations of the Company.

11. DETAILS OF ANY CHANGE IN RETURN ON NET WORTH AS COMPARED TO THE IMMEDIATELY PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR ALONG WITH A DETAILED EXPLANATION THEREOF

The Return on Net Worth for F.Y. 2023-24 was 15.19% and for F.Y. 2022-2023 was 12.59%. The Company has recorded 30% impressive growth in the turnover of Company.

12. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS:

(All amounts in Lakhs Rupee except otherwise stated)

Particulars Numerator Denominator 31st March, 31st March, Change Remarks 2024 2023 Current Ratio Current Assets Current Liabilities 2.18 2.09 5% Below +/- 25% Debt- Equity Ratio Total Debt Shareholders Equity 0.07 0.06 20% Cash Credit utilisation increased in FY 2024 Debt Service Coverage Ratio Earnings for debt service = Net profit after taxes + noncash operating expenses Debt service = Interest & Lease Payments + Principal Repayments 6.08 0.98 521% Earnings increased in FY 2024 Return on Equity ratio Net Profits after taxes - Preference Dividend Average Shareholders Equity 16% 18% -9% Below +/- 25% Inventory Turnover Ratio Cost of Goods Sold Average Inventory 4.82 4.72 2% Below +/- 25% Trade Receivable Turnover Ratio Net credit Sales Average Trade Receivables 5.34 5.24 2% Below +/- 25% Trade Payable Turnover Ratio Net Credit purchase Average Trade Payables 5.99 5.01 19% Below +/- 25% Net Capital Turnover Ratio Net sales = Total sales - sales return Working capital = Current assets - Current liabilities 4.49 4.94 -9% Below +/- 25% Net Profit Ratio Net Profit Net sales = Total sales - sales return 7% 6% 9% Below +/- 25% Return on Investment Interest (Finance Income) Investment 0.06 0.06 9% Below +/- 25% Interest Coverage Ratio Profit After Tax Interest Expenses 29.71 7.19 22.52% Below +/- 25% Operating Profit Margin (PBT- other income + Depreciation) Revenue 9.81 8.69 1.12% Below +/- 25% Net profit Margin Profit After Tax Revenue 6.6 6.11 0.49 Below +/- 25% Return on Capital Employed Earnings before interest and taxes Capital Employed = Tangible Net Worth + Total Debt + Deferred Tax Liability 0.20 0.18 10% Below +/- 25%

13. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

This report contains forward- looking statements based on the perceptions of the Company and the data and information available with the company. The company does not and cannot guarantee the accuracy of various assumptions underlying such statements and they reflect Companys current views of the future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors like change in general economic conditions, amongst others, could cause actual results to be materially different.