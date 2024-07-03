Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd Summary

Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Private Limited on March 19, 2010. Subsequently, Company converted to Public Limited and the name was changed to Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Limited vide Special Resolution on September 14, 2022. The fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to conversion was issued on September 29, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore.The Company certified by TUV Nord is engaged in manufacturing, coating, converting and distribution of Adhesive tapes, Die cuts, Films, Foams and allied products catering to industries such as Automotive, Locomotives, Aerospace, Defence, Electrical & Electronics, Renewable Energy, Solar, Print & Paper, Food & Pharma, FMCG, White & Brown Goods, Furniture, Retail, Construction, Infrastructure, Sports & Fitness Equipment, Textiles & Leather Industries which serve wide range of pressure sensitive adhesive tapes, Tesa tapes, BOPP tapes, Double Side tapes, Packaging tapes, Protection tapes, Silicon Sealants, Masking tapes, Foams Films, Fabrics & Bumper Stops, Dow Corning Sealants & Industrial Foams.Their product portfolio includes industrial speciality self adhesive tapes, which are made out of film ,foam, foil , fabric and paper, with different kind of adhesive system to suit industrial application and specification oriented adhesive tapes. It make Filament tapes, Fiber glass fabric tapes, polyester tapes, cotton fabric tapes, Double sided tapes, scrim tapes, reinforced foil tape, reinforced paper tape , high temperature resistant polyester tapes, Aluminum foil tapes , ECO friendly paper tapes , BOPP Packaging tapes, Protection tapes, Masking tapes, Foams Tapes etc. Further domestically, the Company has presence over 21 states and internationally in 11 countries.The Company is planning to raise capital from Public by issuing 37,80,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.