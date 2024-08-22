|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|22 Aug 2024
|27 Jul 2024
|Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Limited has informed the Exchange about Shareholders meeting Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on August 22, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/08/2024) Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on August 22, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.