Ideal Technoplast Industries Ltd Share Price

127.35
(3.54%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:22 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open125
  • Day's High128.45
  • 52 Wk High145.6
  • Prev. Close123
  • Day's Low122
  • 52 Wk Low 88
  • Turnover (lac)58.58
  • P/E18.09
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS6.8
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)63.68
  • Div. Yield0
Ideal Technoplast Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

125

Prev. Close

123

Turnover(Lac.)

58.58

Day's High

128.45

Day's Low

122

52 Week's High

145.6

52 Week's Low

88

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

63.68

P/E

18.09

EPS

6.8

Divi. Yield

0

Ideal Technoplast Industries Ltd Corporate Action

18 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Ideal Technoplast Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Ideal Technoplast Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:19 AM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Aug-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.50%

Non-Promoter- 26.50%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ideal Technoplast Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Feb-2024

Equity Capital

3.68

Preference Capital

0

Reserves

3.76

Net Worth

7.44

Minority Interest

Ideal Technoplast Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,102.35

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.3

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.45

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,070.05

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,378.35

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ideal Technoplast Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Vipulbhai Dulabhai Mendapara

Executive Director & CFO

Gauravbhai Chhaganbhai Gopani

Chairman & Exec. Director

Prafulkumar Karsanbhai Vaghasiya

Independent Director

Hardik Sureshbhai Kambodi

Independent Director

Shaista Afreen

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neha Shaw

Neha Shaw

Independent Director

Rushiraj Zaverbhai Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neha Shaw

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ideal Technoplast Industries Ltd

Summary

Ideal Technoplast Industries Limited was originally formed and registered as a Partnership Firm in the name and style of Ideal Technoplast Industries, pursuant to a deed of partnership dated 24th August, 2012. Thereafter Ideal Technoplast Industries was converted from Partnership Firm to a Limited Company in the name of Ideal Technoplast Industries Limited and received a Certificate of Incorporation dated 23rd November, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.Two experienced and technically sound promoters as well as directors Mr. Vipulbhai Dulabhai Mendapara and Mr. Prafulkumar Karsanbhai Vaghasiya, both residing in Surat, lead the foundation of the Company. The Company stands as a prominent manufacturer and supplier of rigid plastic packaging. It export globally (indirectly through export houses and third parties). It provide industrial packaging solutions catering to various sectors such as paints, agro, chemicals, cosmetics, adhesives, lubricants, food, and edible oil. The Surat facility spans multiple stories, covering an area of 20,000 sq. ft., and features advanced technology, including a fully automated plant along with In-House Design & Printing Technology and Company has specialization in manufacturing square packaging containers, known for their ruggedness, durability and ease of handling heavy items, has positioned it as a trusted and recognized player in the market. The Company also developed innovative Ideal Eco Tiles and Ideal Eco Basin, not only e
Company FAQs

What is the Ideal Technoplast Industries Ltd share price today?

The Ideal Technoplast Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹127.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ideal Technoplast Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ideal Technoplast Industries Ltd is ₹63.68 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ideal Technoplast Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ideal Technoplast Industries Ltd is 18.09 and 2.61 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ideal Technoplast Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ideal Technoplast Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ideal Technoplast Industries Ltd is ₹88 and ₹145.6 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ideal Technoplast Industries Ltd?

Ideal Technoplast Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -8.18%, 3 Month at 33.00% and 1 Month at 6.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ideal Technoplast Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ideal Technoplast Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.50 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.50 %

