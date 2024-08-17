Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPackaging
Open₹125
Prev. Close₹123
Turnover(Lac.)₹58.58
Day's High₹128.45
Day's Low₹122
52 Week's High₹145.6
52 Week's Low₹88
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)63.68
P/E18.09
EPS6.8
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Feb-2024
Equity Capital
3.68
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
3.76
Net Worth
7.44
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,102.35
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.3
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.45
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,070.05
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,378.35
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Vipulbhai Dulabhai Mendapara
Executive Director & CFO
Gauravbhai Chhaganbhai Gopani
Chairman & Exec. Director
Prafulkumar Karsanbhai Vaghasiya
Independent Director
Hardik Sureshbhai Kambodi
Independent Director
Shaista Afreen
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Shaw
Independent Director
Rushiraj Zaverbhai Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Reports by Ideal Technoplast Industries Ltd
Summary
Ideal Technoplast Industries Limited was originally formed and registered as a Partnership Firm in the name and style of Ideal Technoplast Industries, pursuant to a deed of partnership dated 24th August, 2012. Thereafter Ideal Technoplast Industries was converted from Partnership Firm to a Limited Company in the name of Ideal Technoplast Industries Limited and received a Certificate of Incorporation dated 23rd November, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.Two experienced and technically sound promoters as well as directors Mr. Vipulbhai Dulabhai Mendapara and Mr. Prafulkumar Karsanbhai Vaghasiya, both residing in Surat, lead the foundation of the Company. The Company stands as a prominent manufacturer and supplier of rigid plastic packaging. It export globally (indirectly through export houses and third parties). It provide industrial packaging solutions catering to various sectors such as paints, agro, chemicals, cosmetics, adhesives, lubricants, food, and edible oil. The Surat facility spans multiple stories, covering an area of 20,000 sq. ft., and features advanced technology, including a fully automated plant along with In-House Design & Printing Technology and Company has specialization in manufacturing square packaging containers, known for their ruggedness, durability and ease of handling heavy items, has positioned it as a trusted and recognized player in the market. The Company also developed innovative Ideal Eco Tiles and Ideal Eco Basin, not only e
Read More
The Ideal Technoplast Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹127.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ideal Technoplast Industries Ltd is ₹63.68 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ideal Technoplast Industries Ltd is 18.09 and 2.61 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ideal Technoplast Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ideal Technoplast Industries Ltd is ₹88 and ₹145.6 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Ideal Technoplast Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -8.18%, 3 Month at 33.00% and 1 Month at 6.79%.
