INDEPENDENT AUDITORS EXAMINATION REPORT ON RESTATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The Board of Directors Ideal Technoplast Industries Limited Plot No. 1-4,78-81, Madhav Industrial Estate, Sayan Road, Olpad, Surat - 394540 Gujarat, India

1. We have examined, the attached Restated Summary Statements of Ideal Technoplast Industries Limited, comprising the Restated Balance Sheet as at 29th February, 2024, 22nd November, 2023, 31st March, 2023, 31st March, 2022 and 31st March, 2021, the Restated statement of Profit and Loss for the year to date period ended 29th February, 2024, 22nd November, 2023, 31st March, 2023, 31st March, 2022 and 31st March, 2021, Cash Flow statement as at 29th February, 2024, 22nd November, 2023, 31st March, 2023, 31st March, 2022 and 31st March, 2021and the summary statement of significant accounting policies, and other explanatory information, as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 12th April, 2024 for the purpose of inclusion in the Red Herring Prospectus ("RHP") and Prospectus to be prepared by the Company in connection with its proposed initial public offer of equity shares through a fresh issue of shares of the Company ("IPO" / "Proposed Offer") prepared in accordance with the requirements of:

a) Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") b) Relevant provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended ("ICDR Regulations"); and c) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) (as amended) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"), (the "Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility for the Restated Summary Statements

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Summary Statements for the purpose of inclusion in the RHP and Prospectus to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI"), the stock exchanges where the equity shares of the Company are proposed to be listed ("Stock Exchanges") and the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, situated at Ahmadabad ("ROC"), in connection with the proposed offer.

The respective Board of Directors of the companies included in the company responsibility includes designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Summary Statements. The respective Board of Directors is also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the company complies with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

Auditors Responsibilities

3. We have examined such Restated Financial Information taking into consideration:

a) The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed with you vide our engagement letter dated November 29, 2023 and addendum to the engagement letter dated November 29, 2023 in connection with the Proposed Offer;

b) The Guidance Note. The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics Issued by ICAI.

c) Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on the verification of evidence supporting the Restated Financial Information; and

d) The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations.

Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the Proposed Offer.

4. These Restated Summary Statements have been compiled by the management from:

a) Audited Interim Financial Statements of the Company as at and for the Eleven months ended 29th February, 2024 prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standard (IND AS) 34 "Interim Financial Reporting", specified under section 133 of the Act which have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 12th April, 2024.

b) Audited financial statements of the company as at and for the years ended March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021 which were prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standard (referred to as "lND AS") as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, which have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meetings held on 12th April, 2024.

For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on:

5. Financial Statements and other financial information in relation to the company for the eleven month ended 29th February & year ended March 31,2021, March 31,2022, and March 31,2023 were audited by the tax auditor of the Company i.e. Karma & Co. LLP

Auditors Report

6. For the purpose of our examination, we have relied:

a) On auditors reports issued by Karma & Co. LLP, dated 12th April, 2024 on the financial statements of the company for eleven month ended 29th February, 2024 as referred in Paragraph 4(a) and 4(b) above.

b) On auditors reports issued by Karma & Co. LLP, dated 12th April, 2024 on the financial statements of the company as at and for each the years ended March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021 as referred in Paragraph 4(a) and 4(b) above.

c) As indicated in Paragraph 5 above, these financial statements have been audited by other firm of Chartered Accountants, whose reports have been furnished to us and our opinion in so far as it relates to the amounts included in the financial statements referred to in Para 4(a) above are based solely on the report of Other Auditors.

7. The Restated Summary Statements do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the respective dates of the reports on the interim financial statements and audited financial statements mentioned in paragraph 4(a) and 4(b) above.

Accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come.

