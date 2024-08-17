Ideal Technoplast Industries Ltd Summary

Ideal Technoplast Industries Limited was originally formed and registered as a Partnership Firm in the name and style of Ideal Technoplast Industries, pursuant to a deed of partnership dated 24th August, 2012. Thereafter Ideal Technoplast Industries was converted from Partnership Firm to a Limited Company in the name of Ideal Technoplast Industries Limited and received a Certificate of Incorporation dated 23rd November, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.Two experienced and technically sound promoters as well as directors Mr. Vipulbhai Dulabhai Mendapara and Mr. Prafulkumar Karsanbhai Vaghasiya, both residing in Surat, lead the foundation of the Company. The Company stands as a prominent manufacturer and supplier of rigid plastic packaging. It export globally (indirectly through export houses and third parties). It provide industrial packaging solutions catering to various sectors such as paints, agro, chemicals, cosmetics, adhesives, lubricants, food, and edible oil. The Surat facility spans multiple stories, covering an area of 20,000 sq. ft., and features advanced technology, including a fully automated plant along with In-House Design & Printing Technology and Company has specialization in manufacturing square packaging containers, known for their ruggedness, durability and ease of handling heavy items, has positioned it as a trusted and recognized player in the market. The Company also developed innovative Ideal Eco Tiles and Ideal Eco Basin, not only eliminating plastic but also enhancing aesthetics to enrich the surroundings.Additionally, under Manufacturing Facility, the factory boasts an extensive setup sprawling over 3,000 square meters plot area, ensuring ample production capacity and under Niche Product, Specialised manufacturer of square packaging containers in various sizes and variants, accepted and recognised by different industry segments and best known for the ruggedness, durability, easy handling of heavy items also convenient to stack and store.The Company is proposing the Initial Public Offer of 13,25,000 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating Rs 16.03 Crore.