Summary

TCPL Packaging Limited (Formerly known as Twenty-First Century Printers Ltd) was incorporated in August 1987. The company was promoted by Sajjan Jindal, Debasis Chaudhri and members of the Kanoria family. The Company is manufacturer of printed packaging materials. The Company has ventured into the flexible packaging industry, with capability to produce printed cork-tipping paper, laminates, sleeves and wrap-around labels. Headquartered in Mumbai, India. It has a pan India presence with 7 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and marketing offices in key metro cities. The company came out with a public issue in 1990. It has facilities to manufacture printed blanks at Silvassa, Dadra & Nagar Haveli. It has a long-term contract with Godfrey Philips India, to supply printed cigarette shells to an extent of 60% of its installed capacity. The companys client list includes major cigarette manufacturing companies like Godfrey Philips India, ITC, VST Industries, etc.In Dec.94, the company came out with a rights issue of 12.5 lac zero-interest unsecured fully convertible debentures (FCDs) of Rs 50 at par, aggregating Rs 6.25 cr to finance the expansion of its existing capacities.The company obtained ISO 9002 certificate by TUV Suddeutschland Germany in 1997.The company has installed Six Colour Sheet Fed Offset Printing Machinery with Coater alongwith the other equipments.The project cost including the press and other equipment such as die cutters and folder gluers would be approxim

