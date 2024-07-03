iifl-logo-icon 1
TCPL Packaging Ltd Share Price

3,147.7
(-1.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:24:50 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3,174.05
  • Day's High3,219.95
  • 52 Wk High3,671.45
  • Prev. Close3,203.15
  • Day's Low3,125.35
  • 52 Wk Low 2,015
  • Turnover (lac)36.16
  • P/E24.8
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value667.58
  • EPS129.32
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,864.41
  • Div. Yield0.69
View All Historical Data
TCPL Packaging Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 May, 2024

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 22

arrow

5 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

TCPL Packaging Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

TCPL Packaging Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:42 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.73%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.73%

Non-Promoter- 12.27%

Institutions: 12.27%

Non-Institutions: 31.75%

Custodian: 0.23%

Share Price

TCPL Packaging Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.1

9.1

9.1

9.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

530.64

443.33

335.06

291.62

Net Worth

539.74

452.43

344.16

300.72

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,076.02

903.82

889.78

698.04

yoy growth (%)

19.05

1.57

27.46

13.89

Raw materials

-648.35

-523.08

-520.47

-406.85

As % of sales

60.25

57.87

58.49

58.28

Employee costs

-99.63

-90.28

-87.05

-66.92

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

70.23

47.61

42.28

27.11

Depreciation

-55.25

-51.49

-48.39

-35.12

Tax paid

-20.98

-13.87

-5.76

-6.89

Working capital

64.24

-29

42.07

39.39

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.05

1.57

27.46

13.89

Op profit growth

17.02

6.15

46.48

-10.93

EBIT growth

22.23

6.38

51.59

-22.8

Net profit growth

45.99

-7.61

80.63

-37.73

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,512.78

1,442.21

1,065.38

886.35

870.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,512.78

1,442.21

1,065.38

886.35

870.27

Other Operating Income

28.6

32.68

20.36

17.47

19.51

Other Income

10.57

26.89

2.87

2.54

2.11

TCPL Packaging Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,102.35

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.3

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.45

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,070.05

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,378.35

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT TCPL Packaging Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Saket Kanoria

Executive Chairman

K K Kanoria

Executive Director

S G Nanavati

Non Executive Director

Rishav Kanoria

Independent Director

Sunil Talati

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Harish Anchan

Executive Director

Akshay Kanoria

Independent Director

Deepa Misra Harris

Executive Director

Vidur Kanoria

Independent Director

Andreas Blaschke

Independent Director

Sanjiv Anand

Non Executive Director

Ashish Razdan

Independent Director

TARANG JAIN

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by TCPL Packaging Ltd

Summary

TCPL Packaging Limited (Formerly known as Twenty-First Century Printers Ltd) was incorporated in August 1987. The company was promoted by Sajjan Jindal, Debasis Chaudhri and members of the Kanoria family. The Company is manufacturer of printed packaging materials. The Company has ventured into the flexible packaging industry, with capability to produce printed cork-tipping paper, laminates, sleeves and wrap-around labels. Headquartered in Mumbai, India. It has a pan India presence with 7 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and marketing offices in key metro cities. The company came out with a public issue in 1990. It has facilities to manufacture printed blanks at Silvassa, Dadra & Nagar Haveli. It has a long-term contract with Godfrey Philips India, to supply printed cigarette shells to an extent of 60% of its installed capacity. The companys client list includes major cigarette manufacturing companies like Godfrey Philips India, ITC, VST Industries, etc.In Dec.94, the company came out with a rights issue of 12.5 lac zero-interest unsecured fully convertible debentures (FCDs) of Rs 50 at par, aggregating Rs 6.25 cr to finance the expansion of its existing capacities.The company obtained ISO 9002 certificate by TUV Suddeutschland Germany in 1997.The company has installed Six Colour Sheet Fed Offset Printing Machinery with Coater alongwith the other equipments.The project cost including the press and other equipment such as die cutters and folder gluers would be approxim
Company FAQs

What is the TCPL Packaging Ltd share price today?

The TCPL Packaging Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3147.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of TCPL Packaging Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TCPL Packaging Ltd is ₹2864.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of TCPL Packaging Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of TCPL Packaging Ltd is 24.8 and 5.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of TCPL Packaging Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TCPL Packaging Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TCPL Packaging Ltd is ₹2015 and ₹3671.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of TCPL Packaging Ltd?

TCPL Packaging Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 65.09%, 3 Years at 83.02%, 1 Year at 46.63%, 6 Month at 27.45%, 3 Month at -3.58% and 1 Month at -0.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of TCPL Packaging Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of TCPL Packaging Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.74 %
Institutions - 12.28 %
Public - 31.75 %

