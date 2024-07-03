SectorPackaging
Open₹3,174.05
Prev. Close₹3,203.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹36.16
Day's High₹3,219.95
Day's Low₹3,125.35
52 Week's High₹3,671.45
52 Week's Low₹2,015
Book Value₹667.58
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,864.41
P/E24.8
EPS129.32
Divi. Yield0.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.1
9.1
9.1
9.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
530.64
443.33
335.06
291.62
Net Worth
539.74
452.43
344.16
300.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,076.02
903.82
889.78
698.04
yoy growth (%)
19.05
1.57
27.46
13.89
Raw materials
-648.35
-523.08
-520.47
-406.85
As % of sales
60.25
57.87
58.49
58.28
Employee costs
-99.63
-90.28
-87.05
-66.92
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
70.23
47.61
42.28
27.11
Depreciation
-55.25
-51.49
-48.39
-35.12
Tax paid
-20.98
-13.87
-5.76
-6.89
Working capital
64.24
-29
42.07
39.39
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.05
1.57
27.46
13.89
Op profit growth
17.02
6.15
46.48
-10.93
EBIT growth
22.23
6.38
51.59
-22.8
Net profit growth
45.99
-7.61
80.63
-37.73
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,512.78
1,442.21
1,065.38
886.35
870.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,512.78
1,442.21
1,065.38
886.35
870.27
Other Operating Income
28.6
32.68
20.36
17.47
19.51
Other Income
10.57
26.89
2.87
2.54
2.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,102.35
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.3
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.45
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,070.05
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,378.35
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Saket Kanoria
Executive Chairman
K K Kanoria
Executive Director
S G Nanavati
Non Executive Director
Rishav Kanoria
Independent Director
Sunil Talati
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Harish Anchan
Executive Director
Akshay Kanoria
Independent Director
Deepa Misra Harris
Executive Director
Vidur Kanoria
Independent Director
Andreas Blaschke
Independent Director
Sanjiv Anand
Non Executive Director
Ashish Razdan
Independent Director
TARANG JAIN
Reports by TCPL Packaging Ltd
Summary
TCPL Packaging Limited (Formerly known as Twenty-First Century Printers Ltd) was incorporated in August 1987. The company was promoted by Sajjan Jindal, Debasis Chaudhri and members of the Kanoria family. The Company is manufacturer of printed packaging materials. The Company has ventured into the flexible packaging industry, with capability to produce printed cork-tipping paper, laminates, sleeves and wrap-around labels. Headquartered in Mumbai, India. It has a pan India presence with 7 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and marketing offices in key metro cities. The company came out with a public issue in 1990. It has facilities to manufacture printed blanks at Silvassa, Dadra & Nagar Haveli. It has a long-term contract with Godfrey Philips India, to supply printed cigarette shells to an extent of 60% of its installed capacity. The companys client list includes major cigarette manufacturing companies like Godfrey Philips India, ITC, VST Industries, etc.In Dec.94, the company came out with a rights issue of 12.5 lac zero-interest unsecured fully convertible debentures (FCDs) of Rs 50 at par, aggregating Rs 6.25 cr to finance the expansion of its existing capacities.The company obtained ISO 9002 certificate by TUV Suddeutschland Germany in 1997.The company has installed Six Colour Sheet Fed Offset Printing Machinery with Coater alongwith the other equipments.The project cost including the press and other equipment such as die cutters and folder gluers would be approxim
Read More
The TCPL Packaging Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3147.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TCPL Packaging Ltd is ₹2864.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of TCPL Packaging Ltd is 24.8 and 5.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TCPL Packaging Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TCPL Packaging Ltd is ₹2015 and ₹3671.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
TCPL Packaging Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 65.09%, 3 Years at 83.02%, 1 Year at 46.63%, 6 Month at 27.45%, 3 Month at -3.58% and 1 Month at -0.50%.
