|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.12
Op profit growth
16.13
EBIT growth
20.62
Net profit growth
41.44
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
14.27
14.76
EBIT margin
9.38
9.35
Net profit margin
4.36
3.7
RoCE
13.61
RoNW
3.69
RoA
1.58
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
51.51
36.78
Dividend per share
10
7.35
Cash EPS
-9.43
-19.8
Book value per share
373.54
330.16
Valuation ratios
P/E
14
11.8
P/CEPS
-76.49
-21.92
P/B
1.93
1.31
EV/EBIDTA
7.02
5.21
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-30.83
-29.3
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
68.04
Inventory days
55.19
Creditor days
-62.49
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.98
-2.27
Net debt / equity
1.33
1.04
Net debt / op. profit
2.91
2.35
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-60.27
-57.87
Employee costs
-9.35
-9.98
Other costs
-16.09
-17.36
