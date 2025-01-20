iifl-logo-icon 1
TCPL Packaging Ltd Key Ratios

3,440.55
(-4.74%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:09:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

20.12

Op profit growth

16.13

EBIT growth

20.62

Net profit growth

41.44

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

14.27

14.76

EBIT margin

9.38

9.35

Net profit margin

4.36

3.7

RoCE

13.61

RoNW

3.69

RoA

1.58

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

51.51

36.78

Dividend per share

10

7.35

Cash EPS

-9.43

-19.8

Book value per share

373.54

330.16

Valuation ratios

P/E

14

11.8

P/CEPS

-76.49

-21.92

P/B

1.93

1.31

EV/EBIDTA

7.02

5.21

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-30.83

-29.3

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

68.04

Inventory days

55.19

Creditor days

-62.49

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.98

-2.27

Net debt / equity

1.33

1.04

Net debt / op. profit

2.91

2.35

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-60.27

-57.87

Employee costs

-9.35

-9.98

Other costs

-16.09

-17.36

