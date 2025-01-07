Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,076.02
903.82
889.78
698.04
yoy growth (%)
19.05
1.57
27.46
13.89
Raw materials
-648.35
-523.08
-520.47
-406.85
As % of sales
60.25
57.87
58.49
58.28
Employee costs
-99.63
-90.28
-87.05
-66.92
As % of sales
9.25
9.98
9.78
9.58
Other costs
-171.54
-156.71
-156.27
-138.25
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.94
17.33
17.56
19.8
Operating profit
156.49
133.72
125.98
86
OPM
14.54
14.79
14.15
12.32
Depreciation
-55.25
-51.49
-48.39
-35.12
Interest expense
-33.38
-37.15
-37.4
-25.45
Other income
2.38
2.54
2.1
1.69
Profit before tax
70.23
47.61
42.28
27.11
Taxes
-20.98
-13.87
-5.76
-6.89
Tax rate
-29.87
-29.14
-13.63
-25.43
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
49.25
33.73
36.51
20.21
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
49.25
33.73
36.51
20.21
yoy growth (%)
45.99
-7.61
80.63
-37.73
NPM
4.57
3.73
4.1
2.89
