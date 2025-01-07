iifl-logo-icon 1
TCPL Packaging Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3,182.4
(0.60%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,076.02

903.82

889.78

698.04

yoy growth (%)

19.05

1.57

27.46

13.89

Raw materials

-648.35

-523.08

-520.47

-406.85

As % of sales

60.25

57.87

58.49

58.28

Employee costs

-99.63

-90.28

-87.05

-66.92

As % of sales

9.25

9.98

9.78

9.58

Other costs

-171.54

-156.71

-156.27

-138.25

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.94

17.33

17.56

19.8

Operating profit

156.49

133.72

125.98

86

OPM

14.54

14.79

14.15

12.32

Depreciation

-55.25

-51.49

-48.39

-35.12

Interest expense

-33.38

-37.15

-37.4

-25.45

Other income

2.38

2.54

2.1

1.69

Profit before tax

70.23

47.61

42.28

27.11

Taxes

-20.98

-13.87

-5.76

-6.89

Tax rate

-29.87

-29.14

-13.63

-25.43

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

49.25

33.73

36.51

20.21

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

49.25

33.73

36.51

20.21

yoy growth (%)

45.99

-7.61

80.63

-37.73

NPM

4.57

3.73

4.1

2.89

