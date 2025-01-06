TCPL Packaging Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
70.23
47.61
42.28
27.11
Depreciation
-55.25
-51.49
-48.39
-35.12
Tax paid
-20.98
-13.87
-5.76
-6.89
Working capital
64.24
-29
42.07
39.39
Other operating items
Operating
58.24
-46.76
30.18
24.47
Capital expenditure
99.92
29.16
170.61
27.63
Free cash flow
158.17
-17.6
200.79
52.1
Equity raised
577.42
518.08
430.41
359.96
Investing
23.98
4.4
0
0
Financing
182.2
15.94
58.8
-5.56
Dividends paid
0
0
0
3.36
Net in cash
941.77
520.82
690.01
409.87
