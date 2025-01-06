iifl-logo-icon 1
TCPL Packaging Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3,163.5
(-1.24%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

70.23

47.61

42.28

27.11

Depreciation

-55.25

-51.49

-48.39

-35.12

Tax paid

-20.98

-13.87

-5.76

-6.89

Working capital

64.24

-29

42.07

39.39

Other operating items

Operating

58.24

-46.76

30.18

24.47

Capital expenditure

99.92

29.16

170.61

27.63

Free cash flow

158.17

-17.6

200.79

52.1

Equity raised

577.42

518.08

430.41

359.96

Investing

23.98

4.4

0

0

Financing

182.2

15.94

58.8

-5.56

Dividends paid

0

0

0

3.36

Net in cash

941.77

520.82

690.01

409.87

