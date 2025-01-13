TCPL Packaging Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.1
9.1
9.1
9.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
530.64
443.33
335.06
291.62
Net Worth
539.74
452.43
344.16
300.72
Minority Interest
Debt
468.41
459.12
421.16
320.52
Deferred Tax Liability Net
37.53
37.76
34.71
32.09
Total Liabilities
1,045.68
949.31
800.03
653.33
Fixed Assets
613.3
540.13
509.22
459.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
58.97
46.9
28.38
4.4
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.59
5.01
4.88
5.03
Networking Capital
345.76
352.48
251.42
178.71
Inventories
193.77
229.34
174.41
144.84
Inventory Days
59.16
58.49
Sundry Debtors
342.06
290.59
228.77
177.16
Debtor Days
77.6
71.54
Other Current Assets
53.55
49.32
58.71
47.25
Sundry Creditors
-182.47
-163.42
-162.31
-143.62
Creditor Days
55.05
57.99
Other Current Liabilities
-61.15
-53.35
-48.16
-46.92
Cash
21.06
4.79
6.13
6.13
Total Assets
1,045.68
949.31
800.03
653.33
