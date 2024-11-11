|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|24 Oct 2024
|TCPL PACKAGING LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jul 2024
|17 Jul 2024
|TCPL PACKAGING LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|TCPL PACKAGING LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Mar 2024
|21 Mar 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|5 Feb 2024
|19 Jan 2024
|TCPL PACKAGING LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.02.2024)
