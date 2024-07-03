TCPL Packaging Ltd Summary

TCPL Packaging Limited (Formerly known as Twenty-First Century Printers Ltd) was incorporated in August 1987. The company was promoted by Sajjan Jindal, Debasis Chaudhri and members of the Kanoria family. The Company is manufacturer of printed packaging materials. The Company has ventured into the flexible packaging industry, with capability to produce printed cork-tipping paper, laminates, sleeves and wrap-around labels. Headquartered in Mumbai, India. It has a pan India presence with 7 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and marketing offices in key metro cities. The company came out with a public issue in 1990. It has facilities to manufacture printed blanks at Silvassa, Dadra & Nagar Haveli. It has a long-term contract with Godfrey Philips India, to supply printed cigarette shells to an extent of 60% of its installed capacity. The companys client list includes major cigarette manufacturing companies like Godfrey Philips India, ITC, VST Industries, etc.In Dec.94, the company came out with a rights issue of 12.5 lac zero-interest unsecured fully convertible debentures (FCDs) of Rs 50 at par, aggregating Rs 6.25 cr to finance the expansion of its existing capacities.The company obtained ISO 9002 certificate by TUV Suddeutschland Germany in 1997.The company has installed Six Colour Sheet Fed Offset Printing Machinery with Coater alongwith the other equipments.The project cost including the press and other equipment such as die cutters and folder gluers would be approximately Rs.15.00 Crores. This project is financed by way of Term Loan of Rs.1000 lacs already sanctioned by ICICI and NCD by private placement basis.During year 2001-02, the Company acquired adjoining Plot at Silvassa and commenced the civil construction. The site was ready for installation of the machine by October 2001. It revamped the capacity by setting up a brand new six colour sheet fed offset press with an in-line coating system imported from the world renowned MAN Roland, Germany. This press went into operation in mid December 2001 and its productivity and output stabilised. Along with this press, it acquired ancillary equipments such as die cutters, coating machines, foil stamping machines etc.The new plant at Haridwar factory, which commissioned in Sep05, started commercial production on 1st November, 2005. During 2007-08, Company increased the capacity installed by adding a new Sheet Fed Offset Press machines at each of its two factories, which resultant became operative at the end of the financial year i.e. in March 2008. The name of Company was changed from Twenty-First Century Printers Ltd. to TCPL Packaging Ltd., during the year 2008-09.In 2010, Company commissioned a new facility across the street from the old facility. In this new plant, it commissioned a state of the art Ten color gravure printing machine with inline rotary die cutter which was imported from France. It commissioned a third facility at Silvassa. During the year 2010-11, the unit installed a new six colour MAN Roland Offset press which was commissioned in August, 2010. During the year 2011-12, the Company installed a state-of-art KBA printing machine imported from Germany (which was commissioned towards end of October, 2011). Apart from this, it set-up a new factory specialising in manufacture of corrugated cartons in the same industrial area. The Company imported state-of-art machinery which have been installed at this site and the plant commenced commercial production in the end of March, 2012. It added a printing machine at Goa factory by transferring a 6 colour offset printing machine from Silvassa and installed additional new equipment during 2013-14.During the year 2016-17, Silvassa offset packaging plant was expanded by installing a new KBA offset printing line with all accessories which commenced commercial production in October 2016. Similarly, the Guwahati Plant of the Company was installed in March 2017, which commenced commercial production on this machine. The Greenfield project at Silvassa started commercial production in February 2017. During the year 2019-20, the Company increased capacity at its Haridwar unit by investing in a state of the art new 8 colour offset printing machine along with post printing conversion machines and stabilised operations at its new plant at Goa which was commissioned in March 2019. TCPL Innofilms Private Limited, became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company during the year 2020-21. Further, TCPL Middle East FZE was incorporated on 03.03.2021, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, as a wholly owned subsidiary of Company.During the year 2021-22, TCPL acquired a majority stake in Creative Offset Printers Private Limited (COPPL), which specializes in manufacturing of printed rigid boxes and leaflets for the mobile phone and consumer electronics industry and resulting to this, COPPL was made a subsidiary of TCPL.