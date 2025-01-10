To the Members of TCPL Packaging Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of TCPL Packaging Limited ("the Company"), which comprise of the Balance Sheet as at March 31 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the Financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Inventory Valuation (Refer note no. 9 of Financial Statements) The Company produces various types of packaging material that are specific to each customer requiring various types of materials and printing. As a result, significant judgments and estimates are required for allocation of direct and indirect costs due to the uniqueness of the category of products and materials. The procedures performed includes: Obtained an understanding of managements process and evaluated design and tested operating effectiveness of controls around maintenance of inventory records and process of valuations. Assessed the appropriateness of methodology and valuation models used for allocation / apportionment of costs. Verification on sample basis process of allocating direct and indirect costs over finished goods inventory. Assessed the physical controls over inventory. Evaluated the provision for obsolescence considering raw materials are customer specific.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Directors Report and Management Discussion and Analysis included in the Annual report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance thereon. In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to out weight the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; (c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended; (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; (f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report; (g) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. (h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements – Refer Note 38 to the Standalone Financial Statements; ii. The Company has accounted for material foreseeable losses for long-term contracts including derivative contracts, wherever applicable. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company iv. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief: a) No funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies) including foreign entities ("Intermediaries") with the understanding, recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, either directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. b) No funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies) including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, either directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. c) Based on audit procedures, as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances performed by us, we report that nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations above contain any material mis-statement. v. The final dividend related to previous year paid during the year by the Company is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act. vi. The company, in respect of financial years commencing on or after the 1st April, 2023, has used such accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the software and the audit trail feature has not been tampered.

For Singhi & Co.

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 302049E

Sameer Mahajan

Partner Date: 28th May, 2024 Membership No:123266 Place: Mumbai UDIN: 24123266BKEXGU2888

Annexure – A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 with the heading ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

We report that: i. In respect of its fixed assets: a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment a) (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Intangible Assets. b) The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the operations of the Company and no material discrepancies were noticed during the verification. c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination, title deeds of the immovable property as disclosed in schedule of Property, Plant & Equipment to the financial statements are held in the name of the Company. d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year. e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. ii. a) As per the information and explanation given and verification carried out by us, the physical verification of inventories, except goods in transit has been conducted by the management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable having regard to the size of operations of the Company. As per the information and explanation provided to us, discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed. Discrepancies noted have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts. b) As per the information and explanation given and verification carried out by us, the Company had been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. Five Crore from Banks on the basis of security of current asset. Company has filed periodic statements with such banks. There were no material differences in values disclosed in such statements as compared to books of accounts of the Company. iii. a) As per the information and explanation given and verification carried by us, the Company has not granted any loans to any Companies. Company has granted advances in nature of loan, provided corporate guarantee and security for loans taken by its subsidiaries. Given below are the details:

Particulars Advances in nature of loan (Rs. Lakhs) Guarantee (Rs. lakhs) Security (Rs. lakhs) Aggregate amount provided to subsidiaries during the year 1303.33 147.49 0.00 Balance outstanding in respect of subsidiaries. 1303.33 4423.94 440.50

b) The investments made, guarantee and security provides, and conditions of grant of advances in nature of loan given are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. c) As the company has not given any loan. With respect to advances in nature of loan the same would be adjusted against future supplies to be received from subsidiaries thus reporting for paragraph 3 (iii) (c), (d), (e) and (f) of the order is not applicable iv. As per the information and explanation provided and verification carried out by us the Company has complied with requirement of section 185 and 186 of the Act with respect to investments made and guarantee / securities provided. Company has not given any loan during the year. v. As per the information and explanation given and verification carried out by us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public or amount which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) rules 2014 (as amended) thus reporting for paragraph 3 (v) of the order is not applicable.

vi. As per the information and explanation given and verification carried out by us, cost audit is applicable to the Company with respect to one of the product manufactured by it. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148 of the Act, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained vii. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us: a) The Company has been generally regular in depositing amounts deducted/accrued in the books of accounts in respect of undisputed statutory dues, including Goods & Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues, as applicable except for some delay in deduction of TDS under income tax act. Further, as explained to us, the Company did not have any dues on account of sales tax, service tax, duty of excise and value added tax. b) No undisputed amount payable in respect of above referred act is outstanding as at 31st March 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

c) There are no dues of acts referred above which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute, except as mentioned below:

Name of the Statue Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Amount in dispute (In lakhs) Central Excise Act 1944 F.Y. 1996-97, F.Y. 2007-08 Commissioner, Central GST 76.43 – Excise duty and penalty Commissionerate and CESTAT Income Tax Act 1961 F.Y. 2016-17 Commissioner Appeal 809.93 (net of deposit of Rs. 140 lakhs) Income Tax Act 1961 F.Y. 2019-20 Commissioner Appeal 393.99 Goods and Service Tax Act 2017 2017-18 & 2019-20 Commissioner Appeal 37.68 Income Tax Act F.Y. 2021-22 Commissioner Appeal 86.70

i. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which have not been recorded in the books of account but have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). ii. a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. b) Basis the information and explanation provided to us, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. c) According to the information and explanations given to us and to the best of our knowledge and belief, in our opinion, term loans availed by the Company were applied during the year for the purpose for which the loans were obtained. d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis do not seem to have been utilised during the year for long-term purposes. e) As per the information and explanation provided to us, the Company has not taken funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. iii. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year; accordingly, the reporting for this paragraph is not applicable to the Company. iv. a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during our audit. b) We have not filed any report in form ADT 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule 2014 with Central Government during the year.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year. v. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. vi. According to the information and explanations given by the management, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the Ind AS financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards. vii. a) In our opinion the company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b) We have taken into consideration, the internal audit reports for the period under audit issued to the Company till date for determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable. ix. a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. b) As per the information and explanation provided and verification carried out by us, The Company has not carried out any non-banking or housing finance activities, accordingly the clause no. 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable. c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India and hence reporting under paragraph 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. d) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no CIC in the Group. x. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not incurred any cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year. xi. There has not been any resignation of Statutory Auditor and accordingly reporting for this paragraph is not applicable to the Company. xii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, undrawn bank facilities available, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that The Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due. xiii. a) The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there is no unspent CSR amount on account of ongoing projects or other than ongoing projects for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no amount is remaining unspent under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, which is required to be transferred to special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act.

For Singhi & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration number : 302049E

Sameer Mahajan

Partner Membership no: 123266

Date: 28th May, 2024

UDIN: 24123266BKEXGU2888

Place : Mumbai

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) with the heading ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

1. We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of TCPL Packaging Limited (‘the Company) as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the ‘Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

6. Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Singhi & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration number : 302049E

Sameer Mahajan

Partner Date: 28th May, 2024

Membership no: 123266

Place: Mumbai

UDIN: 24123266BKEXGU2888