SectorPackaging
Open₹52.75
Prev. Close₹50.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.01
Day's High₹52.75
Day's Low₹50.25
52 Week's High₹75
52 Week's Low₹28.95
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)53.99
P/E251.25
EPS0.2
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.75
10.75
1.75
1.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
35.45
34.03
29.3
26.64
Net Worth
46.2
44.78
31.05
28.39
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,102.35
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.3
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.45
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,070.05
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,378.35
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Mohan Lal Parakh
Managing Director
Hukum Chand Bothra
Executive Director
Rakesh Sethia
Independent Director
Puja Daga
Independent Director
Alok Kanodia
Independent Director
Aakriti Agarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mega Flex Plastics Ltd
Summary
Mega Flex Plastics Limited was originally incorporated as Mega Flex Plastics Private Limited on November 18, 2003 vide Certificate of Incorporation under the provisions of Companies Act, 1956 issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Subsequently, the Company was converted to Public Limited Company vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, West Bengal, consequent upon conversion from Private Limited to Public Company dated February 01, 2007 in the name of Mega Flex Plastics Limited.The Company was originally formed in year 2003 under visionary and dynamic leadership of Late Anup Chand Sethia and his son Mr. Rakesh Sethia with the main object of manufacturing, processing, buying, selling, trading etc. in flexible packaging material and to do all other acts and things necessary for the attainment of the foregoing objects to empower the Indian rural sector with packaging solutions. With his decades of rich experience in plastic processing, oil milling, paper packaging and other industries, he visualized tremendous opportunity available in packaging of horticultural produce, especially potato, onion and other vegetables. In 2006, the Company acquired land of 2.095 acres in Howrah Poly Park from West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Limited (WBIDC Limited) on lease basis for 99 years to set up plastic products/packaging unit. In year 2007, it started manufacturing facility with installation of 27 looms with production capacity
The Mega Flex Plastics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹50.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mega Flex Plastics Ltd is ₹53.99 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mega Flex Plastics Ltd is 251.25 and 1.17 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mega Flex Plastics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mega Flex Plastics Ltd is ₹28.95 and ₹75 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Mega Flex Plastics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -3.95%, 1 Year at 39.58%, 6 Month at 30.52%, 3 Month at -26.70% and 1 Month at -14.03%.
