Summary

Mega Flex Plastics Limited was originally incorporated as Mega Flex Plastics Private Limited on November 18, 2003 vide Certificate of Incorporation under the provisions of Companies Act, 1956 issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Subsequently, the Company was converted to Public Limited Company vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, West Bengal, consequent upon conversion from Private Limited to Public Company dated February 01, 2007 in the name of Mega Flex Plastics Limited.The Company was originally formed in year 2003 under visionary and dynamic leadership of Late Anup Chand Sethia and his son Mr. Rakesh Sethia with the main object of manufacturing, processing, buying, selling, trading etc. in flexible packaging material and to do all other acts and things necessary for the attainment of the foregoing objects to empower the Indian rural sector with packaging solutions. With his decades of rich experience in plastic processing, oil milling, paper packaging and other industries, he visualized tremendous opportunity available in packaging of horticultural produce, especially potato, onion and other vegetables. In 2006, the Company acquired land of 2.095 acres in Howrah Poly Park from West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Limited (WBIDC Limited) on lease basis for 99 years to set up plastic products/packaging unit. In year 2007, it started manufacturing facility with installation of 27 looms with production capacity

