iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mega Flex Plastics Ltd Share Price

50.25
(0.00%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open52.75
  • Day's High52.75
  • 52 Wk High75
  • Prev. Close50.25
  • Day's Low50.25
  • 52 Wk Low 28.95
  • Turnover (lac)3.01
  • P/E251.25
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0.2
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)53.99
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Mega Flex Plastics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

52.75

Prev. Close

50.25

Turnover(Lac.)

3.01

Day's High

52.75

Day's Low

50.25

52 Week's High

75

52 Week's Low

28.95

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

53.99

P/E

251.25

EPS

0.2

Divi. Yield

0

Mega Flex Plastics Ltd Corporate Action

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

Mega Flex Plastics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Mega Flex Plastics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:37 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.32%

Non-Promoter- 2.01%

Institutions: 2.01%

Non-Institutions: 24.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Mega Flex Plastics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.75

10.75

1.75

1.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

35.45

34.03

29.3

26.64

Net Worth

46.2

44.78

31.05

28.39

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Mega Flex Plastics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,102.35

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.3

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.45

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,070.05

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,378.35

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mega Flex Plastics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Mohan Lal Parakh

Managing Director

Hukum Chand Bothra

Executive Director

Rakesh Sethia

Independent Director

Puja Daga

Independent Director

Alok Kanodia

Independent Director

Aakriti Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mega Flex Plastics Ltd

Summary

Mega Flex Plastics Limited was originally incorporated as Mega Flex Plastics Private Limited on November 18, 2003 vide Certificate of Incorporation under the provisions of Companies Act, 1956 issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Subsequently, the Company was converted to Public Limited Company vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, West Bengal, consequent upon conversion from Private Limited to Public Company dated February 01, 2007 in the name of Mega Flex Plastics Limited.The Company was originally formed in year 2003 under visionary and dynamic leadership of Late Anup Chand Sethia and his son Mr. Rakesh Sethia with the main object of manufacturing, processing, buying, selling, trading etc. in flexible packaging material and to do all other acts and things necessary for the attainment of the foregoing objects to empower the Indian rural sector with packaging solutions. With his decades of rich experience in plastic processing, oil milling, paper packaging and other industries, he visualized tremendous opportunity available in packaging of horticultural produce, especially potato, onion and other vegetables. In 2006, the Company acquired land of 2.095 acres in Howrah Poly Park from West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Limited (WBIDC Limited) on lease basis for 99 years to set up plastic products/packaging unit. In year 2007, it started manufacturing facility with installation of 27 looms with production capacity
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Mega Flex Plastics Ltd share price today?

The Mega Flex Plastics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹50.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mega Flex Plastics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mega Flex Plastics Ltd is ₹53.99 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mega Flex Plastics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mega Flex Plastics Ltd is 251.25 and 1.17 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mega Flex Plastics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mega Flex Plastics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mega Flex Plastics Ltd is ₹28.95 and ₹75 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mega Flex Plastics Ltd?

Mega Flex Plastics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -3.95%, 1 Year at 39.58%, 6 Month at 30.52%, 3 Month at -26.70% and 1 Month at -14.03%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mega Flex Plastics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mega Flex Plastics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.32 %
Institutions - 2.01 %
Public - 24.67 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Mega Flex Plastics Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.