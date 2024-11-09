|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|9 Nov 2024
|31 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Mega Flex Plastics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Oct 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|Mega Flex Plastics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 22, 2024,
|Board Meeting
|24 Jun 2024
|24 Jun 2024
|Mega Flex Plastics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding allotment of 13,86,000 convertible equity share warrants pursuant to Preferential Issue.
|Board Meeting
|15 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|MEGA FLEX PLASTICS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 15-May-2024 to consider and approve the Yearly Audited Financial results of the Company for the period ended March 2024 and Fund raising/Increase in authorised capital/Other business. Mega Flex Plastics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 15, 2024. in regards to the issue of Convertible Equity Share Warrants ( Warrants ) to the Promoters, Promoter Group and Other Public Investors on Preferential Basis (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/05/2024) Mega Flex Plastics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Revised Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 15, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/10/2024)
