No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
Equity Capital
16.18
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
72.27
Net Worth
88.45
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
272.19
303.66
198.45
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
272.19
303.66
198.45
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
8.4
7.01
1.97
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,242.95
|49.72
|11,281.45
|60.4
|0.16
|327.39
|99.25
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
3,420.65
|25.68
|7,946.99
|74.59
|0.35
|452.64
|994.74
EPL Ltd
EPL
223
|35.17
|7,136.76
|31.6
|2.24
|334
|32.11
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
872.4
|16.22
|5,644.2
|88.85
|0.8
|687.66
|324.24
Uflex Ltd
UFLEX
552.95
|17.84
|3,992.93
|57.15
|0.54
|2,032.6
|449.69
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Sudarshan Saraogi
Managing Director
Saurabh Saraogi.
Non Executive Director
Shradha Saraogi
Non Executive Director
Gunjal Saraogi
Independent Director
Ajit Khandelwal
Independent Director
Udit Jalan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sonum Jain
No.8 G.C.Ghosh Road,
West Bengal - 700048
Tel: +91 89101 00252
Website: https://ecoline.net.in/
Email: cs@ecoline.net.in
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
