iifl-logo

Ecoline Exim Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

No Record Found

Loading...

Ecoline Exim Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ecoline Exim Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

18 Sep, 2025|01:25 PM
Jan-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 100.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 100.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ecoline Exim Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025

Equity Capital

16.18

Preference Capital

0

Reserves

72.27

Net Worth

88.45

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

272.19

303.66

198.45

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

272.19

303.66

198.45

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

8.4

7.01

1.97

Ecoline Exim Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,242.95

49.7211,281.4560.40.16327.3999.25

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

3,420.65

25.687,946.9974.590.35452.64994.74

EPL Ltd

EPL

223

35.177,136.7631.62.2433432.11

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

872.4

16.225,644.288.850.8687.66324.24

Uflex Ltd

UFLEX

552.95

17.843,992.9357.150.542,032.6449.69

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ecoline Exim Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Sudarshan Saraogi

Managing Director

Saurabh Saraogi.

Non Executive Director

Shradha Saraogi

Non Executive Director

Gunjal Saraogi

Independent Director

Ajit Khandelwal

Independent Director

Udit Jalan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sonum Jain

Registered Office

No.8 G.C.Ghosh Road,

West Bengal - 700048

Tel: +91 89101 00252

Website: https://ecoline.net.in/

Email: cs@ecoline.net.in

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Ecoline Exim Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Ecoline Exim Ltd share price today?

The Ecoline Exim Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Ecoline Exim Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ecoline Exim Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 18 Sep ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ecoline Exim Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ecoline Exim Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 18 Sep ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ecoline Exim Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ecoline Exim Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ecoline Exim Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 18 Sep ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ecoline Exim Ltd?

Ecoline Exim Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ecoline Exim Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ecoline Exim Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Ecoline Exim Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.