Ecoline Exim Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,242.95
|49.72
|11,281.45
|60.4
|0.16
|327.39
|99.25
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
3,420.65
|25.68
|7,946.99
|74.59
|0.35
|452.64
|994.74
EPL Ltd
EPL
223
|35.17
|7,136.76
|31.6
|2.24
|334
|32.11
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
872.4
|16.22
|5,644.2
|88.85
|0.8
|687.66
|324.24
Uflex Ltd
UFLEX
552.95
|17.84
|3,992.93
|57.15
|0.54
|2,032.6
|449.69
