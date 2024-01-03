Ecoline Exim Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
Equity Capital
16.18
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
72.27
Net Worth
88.45
Minority Interest
Debt
39.89
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
Total Liabilities
128.34
Fixed Assets
13.77
Intangible Assets
Investments
14.32
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.79
Networking Capital
95.99
Inventories
46.83
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
44.15
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
22.99
Sundry Creditors
-13.64
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4.34
Cash
3.45
Total Assets
128.32
