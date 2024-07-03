SectorPackaging
Open₹268.9
Prev. Close₹267.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,791.58
Day's High₹268.9
Day's Low₹249.05
52 Week's High₹289.9
52 Week's Low₹169.6
Book Value₹32.93
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,998.33
P/E40.69
EPS6.58
Divi. Yield1.66
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
63.7
63.6
123.2
63.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
883.6
836
696.6
671.4
Net Worth
947.3
899.6
819.8
734.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
981.1
840.9
803.27
829.71
yoy growth (%)
16.67
4.68
-3.18
4.31
Raw materials
-470
-356.7
-349.8
-362.48
As % of sales
47.9
42.41
43.54
43.68
Employee costs
-123.6
-126.1
-100.36
-85.7
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
193.5
174.2
134.69
121.68
Depreciation
-77.6
-89.6
-97.25
-68.66
Tax paid
-19.8
-21.2
-19.53
-40.5
Working capital
83.8
-110.8
49.12
40.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.67
4.68
-3.18
4.31
Op profit growth
-1.03
-4.95
-8.87
20.01
EBIT growth
10.15
22.21
8.08
21.78
Net profit growth
13.52
44.65
30.29
24.68
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,916.1
3,694.1
3,432.8
3,091.6
2,761.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,916.1
3,694.1
3,432.8
3,091.6
2,761.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
62.9
42.1
12
14.5
13.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,102.35
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.3
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.45
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,070.05
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,378.35
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Amit Dixit
Non Executive Director
Animesh Agrawal
Independent Director
Sharmila Karve
Chairman & Independent Directo
Davinder Singh Brar
Non Executive Director
Dhaval Buch
Managing Director & CEO
Anand Kripalu
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Onkar Ghnagurde
Independent Director
Shashank Sinha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by EPL Ltd
Summary
Essel Propack Ltd(formerly known as Essel Propack Ltd)was incorporated on 22 December 1982. The company was the first company to introduce laminated tubes in India, promoted by Essel Group. They commenced their operations in the year 1984, by setting up a manufacturing facility for producing laminate tubes and laminates. The Company is a leading manufacturer globally of Laminated Plastic Tubes and Laminates. The Company operate into the business of manufacture of plastic packaging material in the form of multilayer collapsible tubes and laminates used primarily for packaging of consumer products in the Beauty & Cosmetics, Health & Pharmaceuticals, Food, Home and Oral care categories. Its operations are spread across the globe, in 11 countries and 20 manufacturing units.In the year 1993, the company took their first step towards becoming a global player by setting up their first overseas plant in Egypt. In April 1994, they incorporated Essel Overseas Ltd, which is 100% subsidiary of the company and is mainly engaged in export business. In August 1997, they started their manufacturing operations in Goa and in November 1997, they started a wholly owned subsidiary in Guangzhou, China. In January 1998, the companys fifth manufacturing plant was set up in Silvassa. The companys joint venture Essel Deutschland GmbH, commenced their operations on January 1, 2000. During the year 2002, the companys subsidiary in Marutius, Propack Mauritius Ltd was merged with Lamitube Technologies Ltd
The EPL Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹250.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of EPL Ltd is ₹7998.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of EPL Ltd is 40.69 and 8.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a EPL Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of EPL Ltd is ₹169.6 and ₹289.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
EPL Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.47%, 3 Years at 8.27%, 1 Year at 35.01%, 6 Month at 17.53%, 3 Month at 1.10% and 1 Month at -6.31%.
