Summary

Essel Propack Ltd(formerly known as Essel Propack Ltd)was incorporated on 22 December 1982. The company was the first company to introduce laminated tubes in India, promoted by Essel Group. They commenced their operations in the year 1984, by setting up a manufacturing facility for producing laminate tubes and laminates. The Company is a leading manufacturer globally of Laminated Plastic Tubes and Laminates. The Company operate into the business of manufacture of plastic packaging material in the form of multilayer collapsible tubes and laminates used primarily for packaging of consumer products in the Beauty & Cosmetics, Health & Pharmaceuticals, Food, Home and Oral care categories. Its operations are spread across the globe, in 11 countries and 20 manufacturing units.In the year 1993, the company took their first step towards becoming a global player by setting up their first overseas plant in Egypt. In April 1994, they incorporated Essel Overseas Ltd, which is 100% subsidiary of the company and is mainly engaged in export business. In August 1997, they started their manufacturing operations in Goa and in November 1997, they started a wholly owned subsidiary in Guangzhou, China. In January 1998, the companys fifth manufacturing plant was set up in Silvassa. The companys joint venture Essel Deutschland GmbH, commenced their operations on January 1, 2000. During the year 2002, the companys subsidiary in Marutius, Propack Mauritius Ltd was merged with Lamitube Technologies Ltd

Read More