EPL Ltd Share Price

250.95
(-6.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:59:54 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open268.9
  • Day's High268.9
  • 52 Wk High289.9
  • Prev. Close267.45
  • Day's Low249.05
  • 52 Wk Low 169.6
  • Turnover (lac)1,791.58
  • P/E40.69
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value32.93
  • EPS6.58
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7,998.33
  • Div. Yield1.66
EPL Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

268.9

Prev. Close

267.45

Turnover(Lac.)

1,791.58

Day's High

268.9

Day's Low

249.05

52 Week's High

289.9

52 Week's Low

169.6

Book Value

32.93

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7,998.33

P/E

40.69

EPS

6.58

Divi. Yield

1.66

EPL Ltd Corporate Action

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

Record Date: 25 Nov, 2024

arrow

19 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Jul, 2024

arrow

EPL Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

EPL Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.47%

Foreign: 51.47%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 24.63%

Institutions: 24.63%

Non-Institutions: 23.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

EPL Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

63.7

63.6

123.2

63.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

883.6

836

696.6

671.4

Net Worth

947.3

899.6

819.8

734.5

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

981.1

840.9

803.27

829.71

yoy growth (%)

16.67

4.68

-3.18

4.31

Raw materials

-470

-356.7

-349.8

-362.48

As % of sales

47.9

42.41

43.54

43.68

Employee costs

-123.6

-126.1

-100.36

-85.7

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

193.5

174.2

134.69

121.68

Depreciation

-77.6

-89.6

-97.25

-68.66

Tax paid

-19.8

-21.2

-19.53

-40.5

Working capital

83.8

-110.8

49.12

40.21

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16.67

4.68

-3.18

4.31

Op profit growth

-1.03

-4.95

-8.87

20.01

EBIT growth

10.15

22.21

8.08

21.78

Net profit growth

13.52

44.65

30.29

24.68

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,916.1

3,694.1

3,432.8

3,091.6

2,761.4

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,916.1

3,694.1

3,432.8

3,091.6

2,761.4

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

62.9

42.1

12

14.5

13.3

EPL Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,102.35

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.3

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.45

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,070.05

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,378.35

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT EPL Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Amit Dixit

Non Executive Director

Animesh Agrawal

Independent Director

Sharmila Karve

Chairman & Independent Directo

Davinder Singh Brar

Non Executive Director

Dhaval Buch

Managing Director & CEO

Anand Kripalu

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Onkar Ghnagurde

Independent Director

Shashank Sinha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by EPL Ltd

Summary

Essel Propack Ltd(formerly known as Essel Propack Ltd)was incorporated on 22 December 1982. The company was the first company to introduce laminated tubes in India, promoted by Essel Group. They commenced their operations in the year 1984, by setting up a manufacturing facility for producing laminate tubes and laminates. The Company is a leading manufacturer globally of Laminated Plastic Tubes and Laminates. The Company operate into the business of manufacture of plastic packaging material in the form of multilayer collapsible tubes and laminates used primarily for packaging of consumer products in the Beauty & Cosmetics, Health & Pharmaceuticals, Food, Home and Oral care categories. Its operations are spread across the globe, in 11 countries and 20 manufacturing units.In the year 1993, the company took their first step towards becoming a global player by setting up their first overseas plant in Egypt. In April 1994, they incorporated Essel Overseas Ltd, which is 100% subsidiary of the company and is mainly engaged in export business. In August 1997, they started their manufacturing operations in Goa and in November 1997, they started a wholly owned subsidiary in Guangzhou, China. In January 1998, the companys fifth manufacturing plant was set up in Silvassa. The companys joint venture Essel Deutschland GmbH, commenced their operations on January 1, 2000. During the year 2002, the companys subsidiary in Marutius, Propack Mauritius Ltd was merged with Lamitube Technologies Ltd
Company FAQs

What is the EPL Ltd share price today?

The EPL Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹250.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of EPL Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of EPL Ltd is ₹7998.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of EPL Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of EPL Ltd is 40.69 and 8.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of EPL Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a EPL Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of EPL Ltd is ₹169.6 and ₹289.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of EPL Ltd?

EPL Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.47%, 3 Years at 8.27%, 1 Year at 35.01%, 6 Month at 17.53%, 3 Month at 1.10% and 1 Month at -6.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of EPL Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of EPL Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.47 %
Institutions - 24.64 %
Public - 23.89 %

